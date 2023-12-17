Karl Frisch sworn in with banned books

Fairfax County School Board member Karl Frisch was sworn into office on Dec. 13 as the newly elected chair during the board’s regular meeting session.

Currently the board’s vice chairman, Frisch won reelection last month by more than 30 points and received a larger share of the vote (67 percent) and more total votes than in 2019, when he secured more votes than any school board candidate in Providence District history.

Frisch was elected as the board’s Providence District representative in 2019, becoming the board’s first openly gay member. Since assuming office, Frisch has been a vocal advocate for LGBTQ rights and the American Civil Liberties Union, Capital Pride, FCPS Pride and other organizations have recognized him for it.

Following Dec. 13’s oath of office, the new board remains not only entirely Democratic but also diverse like the community it serves, with one Black member, one Hispanic member, two Indian American members, one Korean American member, three LGBTQ members, and three immigrant members. Additionally, women are the board’s majority, with seven members.

Frisch was sworn in on a stack of the five LGBTQ-themed books most frequently banned by other school systems. Those books included “Lawn Boy,” “Gender Queer,” “Flamer” and “All Boys Aren’t Blue,” all of which have been criticized and flagged by other schools for sexual content. His action mirroring that of newly appointed Central Bucks Board of School Director Karen Smith in Bucks County, Pa.

Unlike other her newly sworn fellow board members who placed their hands on the more traditional Bible, Smith opted to use a stack of books on LGBTQ themes and race that had been banned by the previous board.

In a short speech, Frisch told the audience gathered in the auditorium: “Fairfax County residents want safe and inclusive schools with exceptional, well-compensated educators and equitable access to the rigorous academic and enrichment opportunities every student needs to succeed. I am grateful for the trust Providence District families have placed in me, and with tonight’s oath, I commit to standing strong for these values and advancing these priorities with my new and returning colleagues.”

Conservatives and right wing Christian groups expressed dismay and anger over Frisch’s actions.

The Convention of States, a far-right political action group, said: “Frisch has emerged as an enemy to one of the most fundamental rights in human society — a parent’s right to educate their kids according to their values. But more than that, by openly promoting pornography in a K-12 school, he has crossed a line that should be universally condemned.”

Former Trump White House Strategic Communications Director Mercedes Schlapp called it; “Disgusting.”

Chris Stigall, a right leaning talk-show radio host for Philadelphia’s AM-990 and Salem News Channel said; “This is the Left’s new thing. The new Central Bucks, Pa., School District president did the same. It’s not just shoving graphic materials in kids’ faces, it’s also extending a middle finger to believers at the same time.”

Christian conservative radio host and author Eric Metaxas said of Frisch; “We have never before seen American figures publicly mock God like this. It is a chilling thing. Pray for this nation every day. We are in a spiritual war between good and evil. God deliver us.”