Will the Slowe-Burrill House become a National Landmark?
Process raises questions about what constitutes LGBTQ history
On Oct. 5, 2020, the Slowe-Burrill House was put on the National Register for Historic Places for its association with Lucy Diggs Slowe, most recognized for her work as the first Dean of Women at Howard University, where she served from 1922 until her death in 1937.
Even before her appointment at Howard, she boasted an extraordinary vitae. As an undergraduate at Howard, she was a founding member of the first sorority for African-American women. After graduating valedictorian of her class, and earning her master’s at Columbia University, Slowe took a position teaching at the Armstrong Manual High School in D.C., where she so impressed the school board that they appointed her to found the first-ever junior high school for African Americans in the national capital region.
As Tamara Beauboeuf-Lafontant describes in her book-length study of Slowe’s deanship, “To Live More Abundantly,” Slowe’s tenure at Howard was defined by her advocacy for what she called the “New Howard Woman” in her inaugural address to the students, a woman who was “of extreme culture and refinement.” She worked tirelessly, often at odds with the administration, to encourage the women of Howard to pursue the social sciences, not just the liberal arts thought to befit future mothers, and to explore careers outside of teaching, which was, as Slowe described, “the only occupation which is open to them with few handicaps.” Slowe was unsatisfied with the absence of women’s housing on campus, which she argued was necessary as a “laboratory for practical education in human relationships,” and orchestrated funding from Congress to build three new dormitories for a Women’s Campus. Slowe was so successful in her projects that, as one student reported, “we spoke among ourselves of our dean, not as Dean Slowe but as Dean Swift.”
Given Slowe’s remarkable life, and the National Park Service’s registration of her house as a historic site in recognition of that life, one would be forgiven for wondering why the site is titled the “Slowe-Burrill House” after both Slowe and her life partner, Mary Burrill. While the National Register nods to Burrill’s career as a teacher and playwright, it makes clear her historical significance is primarily as Slowe’s partner. The title of the site is less in recognition of Burrill herself than of Slowe and Burrill’s same-sex relationship at a time in which it would have been especially risky for a public figure like Slowe. While Slowe and Burrill were able to frame their partnership within 19th century ideals of romantic friendship, those ideals were coming under increasing scrutiny by the 20th century, which saw the pathologizing of women’s intimate relationships in the growing medical discourse around sexuality.
Now the Slowe-Burrill House is up for nomination as a National Landmark at the next meeting of the National Historic Landmark Committee this spring. Dr. Susan Ferentinos, a specialist in LGBTQ public history, was contacted by the National Park Service back in 2016 to help identify potential landmarks related to LGBTQ history. Ferentinos noticed there was a particular absence of LGBTQ landmarks in D.C., and put together a shortlist of sites including the Slowe-Burrill House. Ferentinos has been working through that list since, most recently preparing a national landmark nomination for the Furies Collective, which the Blade reported on in November.
But the bar for a National Historic Landmark is far higher than for the National Register of Historic Places. Only 3% of items on the National Register earn a further designation as a National Historic Landmark, and the priority for federal funding that goes with it. Will the Slowe-Burrill House meet that higher bar?
One way a site gets approved is by association with a nationally significant figure, and Lucy Diggs Slowe certainly has the national standing required. As Dean of Women, her work extended far beyond the campus of Howard University. Slowe established the National Association of College Women, an alumnae organization for Black women college graduates across the country. Under her leadership, the organization raised money to help young Black women attend college, worked to institutionalize gender equity in higher education, and led initiatives to foster interracial understanding with white college alumnae. Slowe was the first Black member of the National Association of Deans of Women, where she endlessly fielded her white peers’ concerns with racial matters on campus. And Slowe served on the national board of Young Women’s Christian Association, which gave her the connections she needed to go on a cross-country tour of colleges to talk about race relations among college women.
But if Slowe’s impact on women’s and African-American history on a national level is undoubtable, things are less clear when it comes to her mark on LGBTQ history. Slowe’s relationship with Burrill was a private matter, and not one she sought to advertise on the national stage. If Slowe’s house becomes a national landmark, will it still be as the Slowe-Burrill House? Or just the Slowe House?
That question arose early in Ferentinos’s work with Kathryn Smith, the National Historic Landmarks Coordinator for the Capital Region. On an early draft for the nomination, Dr. Ferentinos got the feedback that perhaps Slowe wasn’t really a national figure in LGBTQ history, and that they should be focusing on other criteria of national significance. But Ferentinos, who made it clear she does not speak for the National Park Service, vehemently disagreed. “I said to [Kathryn Smith], I feel so strongly that this property is significant to LGBTQ history. What this feedback is telling me is that I haven’t done a good enough job yet. I’m willing to do a couple extra rounds of revision … in order to do this right because it is really important.”
As Dr. Ferentinos sees it, LGBTQ history is often simply figured as a history of political activism, which excludes the huge number of folks who managed to carve out a professional life while leading a life as LGBTQ, however private it may have been. And if she’s ever going to get a chance to nominate someone who represents this broader vision of LGBTQ history, it’s Slowe.
It is well known that at the end of her career, Slowe had a protracted fight with the president of Howard University, Mordecai Johnson. Despite having arranged in her contract to live off-campus, as all male deans did, Johnson was intent on forcing Slowe to live on campus, so that she could better supervise the students — and from a shanty next to the college dump. Slowe fought Johnson to defend her contract right up until her death. While Slowe was dying from pneumonia in her bed, instead of appointing an interim dean, Johnson issued her an ultimatum: report to work or be replaced. Burrill refused to answer the demand, and a replacement was named. Slowe died a month later, on Oct. 21, 1937.
As Beauboeuf-Lafontant describes it in her book, this story is yet another example of Slowe’s fight for gender equality, to have the rights and privileges afforded to male deans. But while Beauboeuf-Lafontant makes no mention of the role Slowe’s relationship with Burrill played in this tale, Ferentinos thinks it was a central factor. “There are memos that could seem very innocent [to] a historian who is not trained in LGBTQ history,” Ferentinos explained. There would be a memo, for instance, asking Slowe to give an account of the financial hardship the move would cause her. “It could seem like a bureaucratic crossing of Ts,” Ferentinos said. “Or it could be read as calling her bluff. It wouldn’t cause her a financial hardship, it would cause her partner a financial hardship.”
Kathryn Smith reported being satisfied with Ferentinos’s revisions of the nomination, but was cautious about predicting whether or not they would succeed. “We are supportive of the arguments she’s making, but it will ultimately be up to the NHL [National Historic Landmark] committee to determine and to make the recommendation as to whether this argument will stand.” At stake here is more than just Slowe. Is LGBTQ history just the history of figures who publicly advocated the rights of queer people? Or is it also the history of those who worked to build whatever life they could, no matter how private they kept it?
(CJ Higgins is a postdoctoral fellow with the Alexander Grass Humanities Institute at Johns Hopkins University.)
District of Columbia
D.C. Council member Gray won’t seek re-election
Former mayor hailed as dedicated supporter of LGBTQ rights
D.C. Council member Vincent Gray (D-Ward 7), a longtime supporter of LGBTQ rights, released a statement on Wednesday, Dec 20, announcing he will not run for re-election in 2024.
Gray, 81, a former one-term D.C. mayor, issued his announcement a little over two years after he had a stroke in December 2021 that has limited his mobility, but he says he will remain fully engaged during the remainder of his current term, which ends in January 2025.
“Much work remains to be done, as does the task of ensuring continued progress on many fronts,” Gray said in his statement. “My final year in office will be no different than any other; every day I will put my shoulders to the stone and serve the people who sent me here,” he said.
“It has been one of the great honors of my life to serve District of Columbia residents as Ward 7 Councilmember, Council Chair and Mayor,” his statement says. “With determination and by working together, we achieved what we set out to accomplish, overcame great challenges and, most importantly, uplifted people from all walks of life.”
LGBTQ activists have said Gray, who emerged as a strong LGBTQ community ally since he was first elected to the Council in 2004, played a lead role as Council Chair in 2009 in helping to pass D.C.’s historic law legalizing same-sex marriage in the nation’s capital.
He continued as a strong supporter of other LGBTQ legislation and policies in subsequent years. Transgender activists have said Gray has also been a strong supporter and ally of the transgender community. Trans activists note that Gray put in place transgender supportive policies during his term as mayor.
Political observers have credited Gray with playing an important role in expanding educational opportunities, health care, and economic development in sections of the city east of the Anacostia River in Wards 7 and 8.
Gray won election as mayor in 2010 after defeating then incumbent mayor and LGBTQ rights supporter Adrian Fenty in the Democratic primary. LGBTQ District residents were placed in the position of having to choose between two political supporters. A similar choice among LGBTQ city residents between two friends emerged four years later when then Ward 4 D.C. Council member Muriel Bowser challenged Gray in the 2014 Democratic primary for mayor.
Bowser won the primary and general election and has held the position as mayor since that time. But Gray made a political comeback two years later in 2016 when he ran again and won in the race for the Ward 7 Council seat. Gray has consistently received a +10 rating from the nonpartisan D.C. Gay and Lesbian Activists Alliance (GLAA), the highest possible rating from the group on mostly but not exclusively LGBTQ-related issues.
In his 2020 race for re-election to his Ward 7 Council seat, GLAA gave Gray a candidate rating of +8, which the group called a good rating and said it reflected his support on all the LGBTQ specific issues the group asked about in its candidate questionnaire. But GLAA said Gray lost points for not agreeing with GLAA’s position in support of full decriminalization of prostitution.
“Our mission will never be complete,” Gray said in his statement announcing he will not be running for re-election. “Our shared desire to make the District a better place each and every day is enduring,” he said. “I will continue to be an advocate for our city and our people who call it home, but the time has come for me to pursue that as a private citizen. Therefore, I will not seek re-election in 2024.”
Six candidates filed paperwork to run for the Ward 7 Council seat before Gray announced he will not run again, according to the Washington Post. The Post named the six candidates, but one name not on the Post’s list was gay Ward 7 Advisory Neighborhood Commissioner Anthony Lorenzo Green. Green ran unsuccessfully against Gray in the 2020 Democratic primary. The Blade could not immediately reach Green to determine whether he’s considering running again for the Ward 7 Council seat in 2024.
Comings & Goings
Blade contributor Kathi Wolfe wins poetry honor
The Comings & Goings column is about sharing the professional successes of our community. We want to recognize those landing new jobs, new clients for their business, joining boards of organizations and other achievements. Please share your successes with us at: [email protected].
Congratulations to Kathi Wolfe on being awarded the 2024 Poetry Award by the William Meredith Foundation. Her poems read like the screenplay of a life that has faced many challenges with humor and courage. The manuscript “The Porpoise In The Pink Alcove” was selected by members of the Foundation for its expert craft and originality. Wolfe’s poems are heralded for their wit, pathos, and compassion. The Meredith Award is for book production and distribution, and “The Porpoise In A Pink Alcove” is now available, on Amazon, from Forest Woods Media Press, and Poet’s Choice Publications.
Wolfe’s collections include: “Love and Kumquats” (BrickHouse Books, 2019) and “The Uppity Blind Girl Poems” (BrickHouse Books, 2015), winner of the Stonewall Prize. Her work has appeared in Poetry, the New York Times, and other publications. Wolfe was a 2008 Lambda Literary Emerging Writer Fellow. She has been nominated for a Pushcart Prize. Her poem “Tasting Braille” was the Poetry Foundation Poem of the Day in 2021, and her poem “Mind’s Eye” is part of the Poetry Foundation’s Disability Poetics Collection. Wolfe is a longtime contributor to the Washington Blade. She won a 2023 Dateline Award from the Society of Professional Journalists.
Virginia
Ebbin ‘analyzing’ proposal for new Caps/Wizards sports complex in his district
Gay state senator hasn’t made a decision on proposed $2 billion facility
The proposal by Monumental Sports & Entertainment owner Ted Leonsis and supported by Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin to move the Washington Capitals hockey team and Washington Wizards basketball team from D.C.’s Capital One Arena to a new $2 billion sports and entertainment complex in the Potomac Yard section of Alexandria would be in the district of gay Virginia State Sen. Adam Ebbin.
Ebbin, a Democrat whose 39th senatorial district includes parts of Alexandria, Arlington, and Fairfax counties, won election to his Senate seat in 2011 after having served in the Virginia House of Delegates for eight years.
The Potomac Yard neighborhood is located adjacent to Richmond Highway, also known as Rt. 1, just south of the Crystal City section of Arlington, which is host to the new East Coast national headquarters of the corporate giant Amazon.
A longtime advocate for LGBTQ issues in the Virginia General Assembly, Ebbin is quick to point out that both the General Assembly and the Alexandria City Council must approve the proposed sports complex before it is finalized, and he plans to carefully study the proposal and its ramifications for his constituents.
“I will evaluate it closely,” he told the Washington Blade in a Dec. 14 interview. “It’s certainly a major boost to the Potomac Yard-Alexandria-Virginia economy,” he said. “But there are also some transportation challenges that have to be weighed very seriously,” he points out, noting the proposed deal includes funding of up to $200 million for transportation improvements
Supporters of the proposal point out that the project would be located next to the recently opened Potomac Yard Metro station and many of those attending games would be expected to travel by Metro. But Alexandria city officials note that the small size of the Potomac Yard station would have to be greatly expanded to accommodate the thousands of people arriving to attend Capitals and Wizards games.
The sports complex proposal calls for 2,500 parking spaces in an underground garage and additional above ground parking is also planned.
Despite these plans, some critics of the proposal say a large influx of people who will arrive by car will cause major traffic backups that could spill over into the nearby residential neighborhoods.
“I’m going to be analyzing the proposal very closely, weighing the tremendous economic development potential against any community concerns that arise, particularly in the area of transportation,” Ebbin said.
“And I’m going to be looking to learn more about how the $200 million transportation improvements will be spent and whether that is adequate and how it would benefit my constituents,” he told the Blade.
D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser and the D.C. Council have come under criticism from local sports fans and local business advocates who say the mayor and Council failed to take adequate steps to work out a deal with Monumental Sports & Entertainment owner Leonsis to keep the two teams in D.C.
Critics point out that the loss of the two teams will create a major economic blow to the Chinatown-downtown D.C. area where the Capital One arena is located as well as an economic blow to the city as a whole.
Bowser and City Council Chair Phil Mendelson (D-At-Large) dispute claims that they failed to take adequate steps to keep the two teams in D.C. They say the city did all it could, given its financial constraints, to offer Leonsis a $500 million deal to keep the two teams in D.C.
But critics say the offer was too little too late, and the mayor and most but not all Council members ignored Leonsis’s outreach to Virginia officials over a year before the Potomac Yard deal was announced last week.
When asked by the Blade what message he has for D.C. sports fans, including his D.C. LGBTQ friends who may be upset over the potential loss of their hometown teams, Ebbin said he did not think they are losing the two teams.
“This isn’t my deal. It’s a deal that I’m evaluating very carefully for community benefit and benefits for the commonwealth and for the city [of Alexandria],” Ebbin said. “So, I don’t really have a comment as to or if the hockey fans will have to ride a few more stops on the Metro or for the basketball fans who would have to ride a few more stops on the Metro,” he continued.
“I know fans are very invested in their team’s location,” he said. “But it is not like they’re moving to Arizona or even to Fairfax County. We’re still within the DMV,” Ebbin said.
“But again, I haven’t made any final decision,” he concluded. “I recognize that this is a big catalyst and that it could have a total economic impact of over $12 billion over the next several decades. And transportation is a big part of the planned development. But I’m looking forward to learning more.”
Although the Potomac Yard proposal appeared to draw support from Alexandria city officials and many local Northern Virginia sports fans, a group of Alexandria residents on Dec. 13 began circulating a petition strongly opposing the project on the website change.org.
The website, which as of Dec. 17 claimed 164 people signed the petition, says the project would ruin their communities and “put taxpayer money into billionaire pockets.”