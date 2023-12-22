‘The Seafarer’ puts unexpected spin on going home for the holidays

‘The Seafarer’

Through Dec. 31

Round House Theatre

4545 East-West Highway

Bethesda, MD 20814

$46 – $83

Roundhouse.org

Irish dramatist Conor McPherson’s dark comedy “The Seafarer” puts an unexpected spin on home for the holidays. Playing at Round House Theatre through New Year’s Eve, this 2006 work deals in matters of redemption, second chances, and unpleasant relations versus utter estrangement.

It’s the day before Christmas and Sharky Harkin (Chris Genebach) has returned to the rundown family house in a coastal town north of Dublin to help care for his older brother Richard (Marty Lodge), who’s recently lost his vision due to a liquor-fueled freak accident. Sharky, no stranger to drinks, is currently on the wagon.

The action begins when Richard, passed out on the tatty living room couch after yet another sightless night of heavy drinking, is awakened by the sounds of sober Sharky busily collecting empty bottles and other assorted detritus. Sharky suggests disheveled, foul-smelling Richard submit to assisted ablutions, but the senior sibling refuses, firmly convinced a good wash can wait until Christmas morning.

Just then, Richard’s longtime drinking buddy Ivan (Michael Glenn) stumbles down from an upstairs bedroom. Hungover from the night before, he’s unable to find his glasses without which he can’t find his way home.

McPherson wastes no time delving deeply into family dynamics. Despite the newness of the brothers’ reunion, they quickly fall back into their usual fraternal patterns, a clearcut case of pot meet kettle. Crabby Richard enjoys nitpicking Sharky’s myriad deficiencies and describing him as an inveterate bar brawler and the bane of their late mother’s existence. Sharky – so long as he’s not drinking – lets it pass.

After a merry afternoon of pub-crawling, the trio (Richard and Ivan happily drunk, and Sharky still white knuckling it) return to the house where a stormy Christmas Eve means more drinking, a lit tree slumped against the wall, a game of poker, and the promise of a meal that probably won’t materialize.

In a typically shady move, Richard has invited Sharky’s sporty, Versace clad archnemesis Nicky (Maboud Ebrahimzade) to join them for cards. Nicky soon shows up with a new acquaintance called Mr. Lockhart (Marcus Kyd), a suited and booted mix of superciliousness and amiability. (Ivania Stack is spot on with costume design.)

As the night grinds on, Sharky learns this isn’t the first time he’s met Lockhart. In fact, 25 years ago, they shared a jail cell. They also played cards. The deal was if Sharky won, he’d go free, but if he lost, Lockhart (i.e. Satan himself) would own his soul. Apparently, Sharky won, but the catch is he promised Lockhart a future round of cards with the same stakes.

Skillfully staged by Ryan Rilette, Round House’s strong production of the Olivier and Tony Award-winning modern classic features a solid, all-male cast of six familiar Washington actors. Their world is brought to life by Andrew R. Cohen whose shabby set hints at lost respectability and order. Sound designer Kenny Neal suggests a stormy night while Max Doolittle’s lighting ushers in a sunny Christmas morning. Cards consultant Ryan Phillips keeps the poker game real.

Throughout varying degrees of drunkenness, the actors move without exaggeration; their equally naturalistic banter, peppered with loads of “eejits” and “bollocks,” is spoken in recognizably Irish accents.

There are lyrical passages too, especially Lockhart’s monologues including a chillingly memorable description of a solitary and claustrophobic hell.

Alcohol is the sixth character in the play, always just a pour away, always there to numb the pain, to push away bad memories and self-loathing. And McPherson knows of what he writes. Before getting sober, he struggled with alcohol; in 2001, a bout with pancreatitis landed him in the hospital, a seminal moment that proved a life-changing second chance.

“The Seafarer” is a feeling-filled yuletide yarn, funny and sad. There’s even a Christmas miracle of sorts, an ostensibly mundane stroke of luck better ascribed to Saint Anthony, the patron of lost things, than jolly old Saint Nick, but of the season just the same.