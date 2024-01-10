A Workplace That Transcends the Ordinary

When you start your workday, do you want to walk through the doors and enter an environment where talents are nurtured, passions are pursued, and possibilities abound? In Mather’s newest venture in Tysons, Virginia, all of this is part of an award-winning culture within their luxury community called The Mather.

The highest level of hospitality imbues The Mather’s elegant amenity spaces, thoughtfully curated food and beverage offerings, and innovative model of next-level service.

A Life Plan Community for those 62 and better, The Mather stands ready to welcome residents in early 2024, and is well underway with recruiting top talent who share a passion for creating an atmosphere that transcends the ordinary. That stems from the unique values of its parent organization—inclusive, resilient, bold, and impactful—and its vision to change the way society views aging. Mather, an 80+-year-old not-for-profit organization, has a history of retaining dedicated team members for years, by helping them learn new skills, develop their careers, and eliminate barriers to personal fulfillment.

Raj Radke, vice president and general manager of The Mather, explains, “Our mission of creating Ways to Age Well extends to all team members. We support their personal well-being with a supportive culture, valuable on-the-job perks, opportunities to learn and advance, and a competitive benefits package.” Highlights of that package include

a generous paid time off program

excellent medical and dental benefits

tuition reimbursement

annual reimbursement for self-care items and experiences

Benefits commence on the first of the month following 30 days of employment. On-site perks include complimentary use of the community’s fitness center and pool, free parking, and a free meal.

Located on Westpark Drive near Tysons Galleria, The Mather offers apartment homes ranging in size up to 3,300 square feet; luxury amenities include a fitness center featuring an exercise studio and indoor pool, multiple restaurants, a bar, outdoor event terraces with catering opportunities, a full-service spa, and three acres of green space. Services include reception and concierge, valet parking, shuttle and driver services, resident engagement and programming, housekeeping, and maintenance.

Mather, with three senior living communities in Illinois and Arizona, is certified as a Great Place to Work and received a Nation’s Best and Brightest in Wellness Award from the National Association for Business Resources five years in a row, for promoting employee well-being, worksite health, and wellness.

The Mather is hiring for an array of positions to provide hospitality and exceptional service; it ultimately will have a total of 100+ full- and part-time team members—all focused on creating unique opportunities and meaningful moments for residents, colleagues, and guests.

“We’re seeking team members from high-end hotels and resorts who share our dedication to making a difference and creating luxury experiences,” says Raj. “We’re building a team that will push the envelope in curating elevated engagements that embrace a vibrant culture for residents and team members alike.”

If you’re interested in joining the team at The Mather, or know someone who is, browse open positions at themathertysons.com/jobs.