New owners of Color Lab Salon by TSR have big plans

Thomas Shelton, Sandy Campbell, and Rick Baker are the new owners of Color Lab Salon by TSR, formerly known as VSL Harlow.

They have given the salon a new name and outlook in hopes of getting the shop back to its former glory.

“Fifteen to 20 years ago there were lines out of the door and it was the place to go in the community,” said Shelton “We want to get it back to that.”

Shelton and Campbell have been doing hair for more than 20 years. Shelton even worked at VSL Harlow shortly, before opening his own salon.

Baker is the only owner who doesn’t do hair but he can typically be found at the front desk of Color Lab.

When the former owners of VSL Harlow approached Shelton about taking over the salon he knew he couldn’t do it alone. So, he called Campbell and just a month later they were signing the lease to the building.

After some demolition work to update the space, Color Lab Salon was up and running.

In addition to Campbell and Shelton there are six other hairstylists, a waxer, nail tech, and threading artist.

This year they plan to add mani-pedis to their services, something that Campbell said he is really excited for.

“I figure if you offer all types of services people will always want to come,” said Campbell.

In addition to offering new services this year they are also implementing a new education system. Campbell and Shelton said that education and staying on top of trends in the hairstyling community will help to attract more customers.

“We want to be trendsetters and education is a big part of that,” said Shelton.

The Color Lab is open seven days a week at 1607 Connecticut Ave., N.W.