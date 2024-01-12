Calendar: January 12-17

Friday, January 12

Center Aging Friday Tea Time will be at 2 p.m. on Zoom. This is a social hour for older LGBTQ adults. For more details, email [email protected].

Women in Their Twenties and Thirties will meet at 8 p.m. in person at the DC Center for the LGBT Community and also on Zoom. This is a social discussion group for queer women in the Washington, D.C. area. For meeting updates, join WiTT’s closed Facebook group.

Go Gay DC will host “LGBTQ+ Happy Hour” at 7 p.m. at Dupont Italian Kitchen. This event is ideal for meeting new people and making new friends in a casual, facilitated environment. Admission is free and more details are available on Eventbrite.

Saturday, January 13

Genderqueer DC will be at 11 a.m. on Zoom. This is a support group for people who identify outside of the gender binary, whether you’re bigender, agender, genderfluid, or just know that you’re not 100% cis. For more details, visit www.genderqueerdc.org or Facebook.

Go Gay DC will host “LGBTQ+ Brunch” at 11 a.m. at Freddie’s Beach Bar & Restaurant. This fun weekly event brings the DMV area LGBTQ+ community, including Allies, together for delicious food and conversation. Attendance is free and more details are available on Eventbrite.

Sunday, January 14

AfroCode DC will be at 4:00p.m. at Decades DC. This event will be an experience of non-stop music, dancing, and good vibes and a crossover of genres and a fusion of cultures. Tickets cost $40 and can be purchased on Eventbrite.

Go Gay DC will host “LGBTQ+ Coffee & Conversation” at 12 p.m. at As You Are. Guests are encouraged to come enjoy an evening of Italian-style dining and conversation with other LGBTQ+ folk on the enclosed front patio. Admission is free and more details are available on Eventbrite.

Monday, January 15

Glowblow will host “Mushie Monday” at 5 p.m. above Mi Casita Bakery. Guests are encouraged to come out and enjoy a psychedelic experience with the world’s best guide. Tickets start at $10 and can be purchased on Eventbrite.

Tuesday, December 19

Bi Roundtable Discussion will be at 7 p.m. on Zoom. This event is an opportunity for people to gather in order to discuss issues related to bisexuality or as Bi individuals in a private setting. For more details, visit Facebook or Meetup.

There will be a game night at 6 p.m. at Mixxed/Be You in Adams Morgan. Guests can choose from an extensive collection of games like Jenga, Connect Four, Uno to name a few. Admission is free and more details are available on Eventbrite.

Wednesday, January 16

Job Club will be at 6 p.m. on Zoom. This is a weekly job support program to help job entrants and seekers, including the long-term unemployed, improve self-confidence, motivation, resilience and productivity for effective job searches and networking — allowing participants to move away from being merely “applicants” toward being “candidates.” For more information, email [email protected] or visit www.thedccenter.org/careers.

House of Sonique will host “The Mouse Trap: Navigating Boundaries and Building Connections Through Rope” at 7 p.m. at Green Lantern. This is a captivating monthly event designed to explore the art of rope play in a safe, educational, and inclusive setting. Admission is free and more details are available on Eventbrite.

Thursday, January 17

Virtual Yoga with Charles M. will be at on Zoom. This is a free weekly class focusing on yoga, breathwork, and meditation. For more details, visit the DC Center for the LGBT Community’s website.