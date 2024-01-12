Honoring GALA Theatre’s Rebecca Read Medrano

The Victor Shargai Leadership Award

Awards are part and parcel of the theater world. And that’s a good thing.

The Victor Shargai Leadership Award (VSLA), presented annually by Theatre Washington, recognizes individuals, groups, or institutions whose outstanding service and creative leadership have strengthened the Washington, D.C.-area theater community.

Established in 2021 by Theatre Washington and retired community development banker Craig Pascal in honor of Pascal’s late husband, the VSLA isn’t static. Far from it.

Shargai was D.C. theater’s biggest fan. For many years, he supported the scene – actors, institutions, theaters both big and small – with time, energy, and, not insignificantly, money. Shargai also served as a long-time chair and member of the Theatre Washington board of directors and played a huge role in shaping the Helen Hayes Awards.

Pascal explains, “Because Victor was such a do-er, we wanted to have something ongoing beyond a tribute to acknowledge his leadership. We want the VSLA to serve as a spur in future leadership. There are lots of challenges in today’s theater; we hope current and future leaders will rise to those challenges.”

On Jan. 22, the VSLA will be presented to Rebecca Read Medrano, co-founder and executive director of GALA Hispanic Theatre since 1976.

Despite enjoying a raft of honors in recent years, Medrano says it’s never been about the awards. It’s always about getting the work done. And there’s been plenty of work.

For almost five decades, Medrano and her late husband Hugo Medrano (GALA co-founder and artistic director) grew GALA from a neighborhood playhouse to a D.C. Latino stronghold with a national presence.

With its many education and outreach programs, GALA has impacted the lives of thousands of young people in D.C. and the body of work from “essential translations of classic work to world premieres from emerging Latinx artists,” has entertained and enlightened a huge swathe of Latino theatergoers as well as non-Spanish speaking aficionados who (thanks to translated surtitles) have been exposed to works they might otherwise have never known.

Like everyone else who met him, Medrano has a Shargai memory. She recalls how he delved into the experience and energy of GALA without worrying about the language barrier, and how he eschewed GALA’s big opening nights, preferring the matinees attended mostly by students. He enjoyed their reactions and trusted their insights.

Community has always been at GALA’s core, says Medrano, 75. In the beginning they were mistaken as a community theater. They weren’t, and soon proved you could be a Helen Hayes-winning professional company and also deeply invested in the community.

In conversation, it always becomes evident that Medrano credits her success to wedded teamwork.

“Hugo had a gift of moving into a community and absorbing and opening doors. Whatever GALA’s location — 18th Street or Park Road, or the current Tivoli location in Columbia Heights — he connected with the community around whether political exiles from Chile, neighborhood Black poets, or later immigrant communities from Central America. He created programs that reflected their realities,” says Medrano.

According to Theatre Washington’s out president and CEO Amy Austin, “So many are capable of leadership. It takes an energy and a desire; a wanting to be the person who solves the problem or creates community where they don’t see it exists or create stronger bonds.

“Leadership comes in many ways and we’re not rigid in categorizing that,” adds Austin. “Last year’s VSLA recipient Paige Hernandez is an amazing interdisciplinary artist whereas Rebecca shows vision about how everyone makes community.”

Easily identified by a shock of trademark orange hair, Medrano, originally a dancer who graduated from Smith College, is perpetually in motion. She can often be found working the GALA lobby, engaging everyone from small children to avuncular diplomats, seamlessly switching from Spanish to English. Other times she’s in the office banging out the grant applications that have and continue to bring the GALA vision to fruition.

From a distance, it seems Medrano hasn’t skipped a beat since her husband’s passing in May 2023. GALA has kept its season going and hired an excellent new producing artistic director, Gustavo Ott. But naturally, feelings remain raw: “I miss him so much. I have to believe he’s still here. That keeps me going.

“It’s a lot about moving forward and creating the next generation. You follow and lead, and you lead and you follow. If we’re an inspiration, I hope it’s a good one and it gives new leaders something to hang on to. It adds to the happiness of your life when you have community.”

Sometimes when running GALA got especially tough, she would complain to her stepmother who’d reply, “You could have married a dentist.”

“That’s something I could never have done,” says Medrano.

The event will take place on Jan. 22 at the Atlas Performing Arts Center (1333 H St., N.E.) and will begin with the announcement of nominations for the 2024 Helen Hayes Awards followed by the Victor Shargai Leadership Award presentation to Rebecca Medrano.