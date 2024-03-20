Woman crashes ex-girlfriend’s wedding to a man in new play

Theater
For nonbinary playwright Bryna Turner, the way to theater was first as an actor. But as gender non-conforming, they couldn’t really see a future in it, so they decided to write their own plays.
“At the Wedding,” Turner’s play about a woman named Carlo who crashes her ex-girlfriend’s wedding to a man, is currently making its area debut at Studio Theatre with a production staged by out director Tom Story. The comedy made its world premiere at LCT3 at Lincoln Center Theater and was featured in the New York Times Best of 2022 “Unforgettable Theatrical Moments” category.
Brooklyn-based Turner, 33, is inspired by experience, storytelling, and language. With “At the Wedding,” they humorously explore loneliness, estrangement, and a love for living.
WASHINGTON BLADE: How do we meet Carlo?
BRYNA TURNER: In the opening monologue, Carlo is at the kids table at a wedding reception telling them not to make her mistake. You’ll fall in love but that will only break your heart. That kicks the show off and this is who we’re dealing with.
BLADE: How was falling in love for you?
TURNER: My experience when I fell in love was that I was joining the human race. But then comes heartbreak…. that other thing everyone was always talking about. Poems and music took on new meaning.
BLADE: But you can find a laugh in pain?
TURNER: Comedic tone is important to me because that’s how I view the world. I like to have a laugh when things are hard or sad.
Also, I feel like it’s a way to bring people in. You relate to a character who makes you laugh. Two of my plays begin with a lesbian yelling at the audience. It’s almost like crowd work.
BLADE: Were you ever hesitant about writing queer plays?
TURNER: I was lucky at Holyoke [Mount Holyoke College where Turner was an undergrad]. Director Brooke O’Hara was teaching there when I attended and she brought in some queer plays; she showed me there was a canon to join and that was exciting.
BLADE: When did you first identify as nonbinary?
TURNER: In 2022. I’d been butch-presenting for over a decade. Then during the pandemic, I began spending more time alone. When alone, you grant yourself more permission to think.
For me, I’d always wanted to be independent and not ask for anything, to be butch on my own. As nonbinary, suddenly I had to ask people to use my pronouns. Also, it granted the opportunity to allow people to surprise me in mostly positive ways.
BLADE: Was becoming a produced playwright tough?
TURNER: I wanted to be a playwright at 21 and I had a play produced when I was 27. Now, looking back, I can see it happened pretty quickly, but at the time it felt like forever.
While doing my MFA in playwriting at Rutgers University, I was working in the box office at the Public Theater in New York where I managed to see things like “Fun Home” and “Hamilton.”
If I wasn’t working, I was commuting to Rutgers in New Jersey, and I was always writing. I had to be diligent. I’m a perfectionist, but I got things done. I wrote scenes in between waiting for customers at the box office or on the train. It took a lot of energy; drive pushes you.
BLADE: A while before “At the Wedding,” you wrote “Phases of the Moon” about lesbian poet Elizabeth Bishop. What sparked that interest?
TURNER: It’s about her time at Vassar College when she fell in love with a woman. It’s set in the 1930s but it’s bit anachronistic. There’s a scene with a Tegan and Sara song.
Bishop identified as a socialist vegetarian while at one of the most expensive women’s colleges during the height of the Great Depression. I thought to myself, ‘I know that girl, too.’ I love how we can know this person across nearly 100 years.
BLADE: Can you describe your formative years?
TURNER: I grew up the youngest of four in a small coastal town surrounded by redwoods. It was pretty rural but included an enclave of hippies. Despite being a shy kid, I developed an interest in theater. My parents were relieved. I had tried a lot of things and quickly lost interest: soccer, ballet, Tee-Ball. I remember striking out and all my family laughing. I threw down the bat and that was it.
BLADE: Do you think about who you’re writing for?
TURNER: I do. I’m thinking of a queer audience, and writing things that I want to see. In doing that, I’ve been happily surprised that straight people want to come along too.
How better to understand your own mother’s psyche than by playing her on stage?
In his solo show “Avaaz,” queer actor/writer Michael Shayan pretty much does just that. As “Roya” (not his mother’s actual name), he explores how a woman’s fun, larger-than-life presence might belie a deeper sadness. It’s a party but not without truth and moving drama.
And now, after a successful world premiere run in California’s South Coast Repertory last spring, his play is at Olney Theatre Center (through April 7) before kicking off on a national tour.
“Avaaz,” a Farsi word for “a song as it is being sung,” follows Roya’s journey from Tehran to what Shayan cheekily tags “Tehran-geles, CA, formerly known as Westwood.” It’s here where the courageous single mother carves out a life for herself and her closeted queer son.
Recently, via phone, Shayan offered a glimpse into his show, describing how we first meet Roya in her heavily chandeliered L.A. living room where she’s marking Nowruz (Persian New Year) with a lavish party; but despite the festive atmosphere there’s some detectable tension in the air.
Over 80 minutes, Roya’s story unfolds, alternating between dark revelations and her return to fabulous hostess mode. After all, Roya is entertaining guests – in this case it’s the 200 theatergoers seated in Olney Theater’s intimate Mulitz-Gudelsky space.
He adds, “There’s a lot going on. This show brings everything together: writing, acting, comedy, a little singing, lots of improv, and even some magic.”
For Shayan, an early and ardent interest in magic set the stage for theater: “As an illusionist, I was big on the bar mitzvah circuit. With magic, you’re a one man show. There was acting, directing, learning about audience and theatricality. I learned a lot.”
He also did characters — Elaine Stitch, Bernadette Peters, all the divas, but other than a few snippets of her Persian accent, never his mom.
Higher education lured Shayan eastward. A Harvard grad with an MFA in playwriting from Brooklyn College, his bio includes gigs such as Emmy-nominated writer and consulting producer on “The Book of Queer” for Max and worked on “We’re Here,” the Emmy-winning Max show featuring former “Drag Race” contestants.
But the actual genesis of Roya, and in turn “Avaaz,” was sparked at a Lambda Literary Retreat. “We were doing an exercise where you put your hand on your heart and feel the heartbeat of a character. I felt my mom’s heartbeat, and listened to what she had to say.
“I’d always wanted to better understand my mother and had even interviewed her in the past, but it was at the Lambda retreat that a first draft really poured out. And still, more continues to be revealed about her past and our dynamic.”
When asked exactly how he approaches the part, Shayan, who exudes warmth and humor, replies, “It’s about the channeling of energy and personality.”
Visually, he’s not exactly going for total realness. Shayan paints his nails but keeps his full beard. Emmy-winning costume designer Joshua “Domino” Schwartz dresses him in a golden Persian-inspired robe over pants emblazoned by a single outsized Gucci logo.
“When I put that on, I become Roya, baby,” Shayan says. “It’s very powerful. It’s a ritual. There are several pieces. My posture changes.”
Roya’s over the top décor comes compliments of Tony Award-winning set designer Beowulf Borritt.
And because Roya leans on humor to pivot away from what’s uncomfortable, Shayan indulges in a bit of standup: “Tony-nominated director Moritz von Stuelpnagel and I share a language – not Farsi, but humor. Recently he surprised me by singing a Persian pop song pitch perfect and almost word perfect. I call him Persian adjacent. He’s a comic genius.”
As both performer and writer, his solo show is serving up new opportunities for the Iranian American theater maker.
Playwright Stephen Adly Guirgis, whom Shayan describes as both an inspiration and a friend, has given him parts in several readings of some funny and moving new works. He says, “I’d like to be acting more, but my writing career is busier than ever.”
These days, Shayan very happily splits time between New York and L.A., depending on when and where he’s needed for each of his many projects.
There isn’t a lot of down time, and he couldn’t be happier.
Tony Thomas isn’t shy about his talent. The accomplished choreographer says, “With every show I work on, the artists continue to grow. They leave wanting to keep moving and to expand that part of their artistry.”
Over the years, he’s successfully carved out a niche as a choreographer of plays with music and/or movement. For many of these “playsicals” as he whimsically dubs them, his creative credit reads “choreography consultant.”
Once an actor who danced a lot, he’s now passionate about helping other actors do the same. Currently, he’s serving as choreographer and associate director for the world premiere production of “Tempestuous Elements,” at Arena Stage’s in the round Fichandler space. Penned by Kia Corthron and staged by Psalmayene 24, it’s the true-life story of Ann Julia Cooper (played by Gina Daniels), a Black principal at D.C.’s historic M Street School who, against all odds, fights for her students’ rights to an advanced curriculum.
WASHINGTON BLADE: Is this a D.C. story?
TONY THOMAS: In part. It’s more a story of its time. Anna understood she was poised to be somebody, but still feel the pushback. Superintendent white doesn’t approve of the classic curriculum she’s created for Black students. Hers is a turn of 20th century Black middle-class life with high tea and much finery. More importantly, Black people are being seen as human beings. It’s an opportunity to really be someone, but the fight isn’t over. People are boxed in another systemic way.
BLADE: And how does choreography work within a play?
THOMAS: With plays, I need to demonstrate the choreography. The actors want to see it. It’s not like with dancers when we speak the same vocabulary.
I realize energy is one of my selling points. I’ll be 45 in April and apparently my turns and jumps are still on point.
BLADE Is there a difference between beautiful movement and not just actor movement?
THOMAS: There’s a difference. With “Tempestuous Elements,” I taught them a little ballet, warmed them up and imbued them with the dignity needed for the story they’re about to tell. Some of the cast already move like dancers while others understand tempo. When choreographing plays with movement, you have to trust the actors.
BLADE: Is that tough for a trained dancer?
THOMAS: No, not really. I have a concert dance background — ballet, modern, jazz — and have studied with Debbie Allen, Shawn Cosby and Mike Malone. I don’t expect that level of training from actors. I like the freedom to move and put their characters into it. They’re not like ten concert dancers who need to look like one person. They are moving as characters — students, different adults.
BLADE: For a decade, you stepped away from showbiz?
THOMAS: I stopped in my mid-20s. I turned Ailey down twice. Then I went to art school and pursued a degree in interior architecture at Academy of Art University in San Francisco.
BLADE: And you returned theater?
THOMAS: Now I do both theater and interior architecture, but in 2012 friends dared me to come along on an audition for the Broadway “West Side Story.” Well, I did and I booked a national tour. That got me back in the business. Not long after, I played Richie in “A Chorus Line” at Olney Theatre. And around 2015, I did “The Shipment” with Psalm, and ever since I’ve done all of the choreography and movement for his plays.
BLADE: Tell me how you connect with “Tempestuous Elements”?
THOMAS: Who was your first teacher? We asked the actors to come to this production with that in mind, and to let that warm their hearts as we developed this original piece.
I grew up as a child actor doing TV, film and theater shuttling back and forth from D.C. to New York, and I took that from my mom who was an actor, singer, and dancer. I watched her teach, dress as a clown and put on parties for kids, and there were all sorts of performance-related things that I learned from her.
BLADE: And does that continue?
THOMAS: Oh yeah. Increasingly, I enjoy being the process. I’ve grown past the point of just coming in and doing my job. I feel more invested. More and more, I want to be part of the creation process.
