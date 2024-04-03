District of Columbia
Medical Examiner: Two beloved D.C. gay men died of accidental drug ‘toxicity’
Christmas week deaths prompted response by LGBTQ community
The D.C. Office of the Chief Medical Examiner has confirmed for the Washington Blade that the cause of death of two widely known and beloved gay men found unconscious at one of their homes in Northwest D.C. on Dec. 27 was an accidental consumption of several drugs that created a fatal ‘toxic’ effect.
D.C. police and Fire and Emergency Medical Services Department reports show that prominent D.C. attorney and LGBTQ rights advocate Brandon Roman, 38, and historic preservation expert and home renovation business owner Robert “Robbie” Barletta, 28, were found unconscious when police and emergency medical personnel arrived on the afternoon of Dec. 27.
The reports show that Roman was declared deceased at the scene shortly after D.C. police and an ambulance arrived at the house in response to a 911 call. According to one of the reports, Barletta was taken to Washington Hospital Center where he died on Dec. 29.
The D.C. gay bar Shakers hosted a celebration of life for the two men on Feb. 3, And people who knew them told the Blade their sudden and unexpected deaths prompted many in the community, including several gay bars, to take steps to address the overdose problem in the LGBTQ community, even though the cause of death of Roman and Barletta had not been confirmed at that time.
The Medical Examiner’s office lists the cause of death for Barletta as, “Cocaethylene, cocaine, fentanyl, and 3,4-methylenedioxymethanmphetamine toxicity.” It lists the manner of death as “Accident/Intoxication.”
It lists the cause of death for Roman as, “Combined toxic effects of 3,4-methylenedioxymethanphetamine, cocaethylene, cocaine, fentanyl, ketamine, and xylazine.” Like Barletta, it lists the manner of death for Roman as “Accident/Intoxication.”
A spokesperson for the Medical Examiner’s office didn’t immediately respond to a request by the Blade for an explanation of whether one or more of the multiple drugs found in the two men’s bodies may have been the main cause of death.
The D.C. Department of Health and officials with health departments in other locations have said one of the leading causes of drug overdose deaths is fentanyl, which victims often do not know is present in other drugs, such as cocaine.
The National Institutes of Health and the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration state on their websites that cocaethylene is formed within the human body when someone consumes both cocaine and an alcoholic beverage. The write-ups say cocaethylene has a longer lasting and more intense psychoactive effect than just cocaine.
According to the NIH and DEA write-ups, 3,4-methylenedioxymethamphetamine, commonly known as ecstasy or MDMA, acts as a stimulant and hallucinogen, producing feelings of euphoria and is often used as a so-called party drug. The write-ups say ketamine has been used medically as an anesthetic but is also used as a party drug for its hallucinogenic and “dissociative sensations.”
The NIH and DEA write-ups say Xylazine, often called “tranq” or “tranq dope,” is a non-opioid sedative or tranquilizer approved for veterinary use but not for humans. The write-ups say it has been linked to a large number of drug overdose cases in humans, especially when used, most likely unintentionally, with fentanyl as a party drug. Because it is a non-opioid drug, the life-saving opioid overdose prevention medication naloxone or Narcan does not work to stop an overdose of Xylazine, the NIH write-up says.
Johnny Bailey, Community Outreach Coordinator for HIPS D.C., an LGBTQ-supportive organization that provides services and support for those who use recreational drugs, said he strongly believes that Barletta and Roman did not intentionally consume some of the drugs found in their system.
“I’m going to say I do believe this was a poisoning,” Bailey told the Blade. “I think it unfair to call some things an overdose because an overdose is when you do too much of a drug and you die from that drug,” he said. “This is like if you have a few glasses of wine every night and someone puts arsenic in your wine, no one would be like, ‘oh, they drank themselves to death.’ They were poisoned. And that’s what I think is happening here,” he said in referring to Barletta and Roman.
D.C. police spokesperson Tom Lynch told the Blade in February that police were investigating the Barletta and Roman deaths, but investigators had to wait for the Medical Examiner’s official determination of the cause and manner of death before the investigation could fully proceed. He said the deaths were not being investigated as a homicide at that time.
Police and court records in D.C. and other jurisdictions show that police and prosecutors have filed criminal charges against drug dealers and suppliers in cases involving drug overdose deaths. In some cases, when the drug dealer is found they have been charged with manslaughter, reckless endangerment, or related charges.
When contacted this week to ask about the status of the D.C. police investigation into the Barletta and Roman deaths now that the Medical Examiner has determined the cause and manner of death, Lynch declined further comment.
“The investigation into these deaths remains open,” he said. “There are no updates on the investigation that we are ready to release to the public.”
Bailey said in January that one development that has emerged from the Barletta-Roman deaths is a stepped-up effort to raise awareness of the problem and support by LGBTQ bars in D.C. to host training sessions and to distribute the lifesaving Narcan treatment nasal spray as well as fentanyl test kits.
“It’s horrible when it takes a tragedy for things to come together,” Bailey said. “But this tragedy has truly triggered a powerful response. It was a real wakeup call for a lot of people.”
He said the local gay bars Trade, Pitchers, and JR.’s are among the LGBTQ bars that have hosted training sessions or tables set up by HIPS to provide related information along with test kits and Narcan.
According to Bailey, HIPS is partnering with Whitman-Walker Health, D.C.’s LGBTQ supportive health care center, to officially launch on April 5 a new Harm Reduction Vending Machine Project, “that seeks to put free harm reduction/overdose prevention supplies in areas with high rates of overdose deaths and other barriers to care.” The launch event will take place at Whitman-Walker’s Max Robinson Center in Southeast D.C.
District of Columbia
SMYAL collaborates with Woolly Mammoth for youth arts program
Features open mic and theater events at Howard University
SMYAL is collaborating with the Woolly Mammoth theater for a free weekly youth artistic program this spring.
The program titled, The Soloists, features creative workshops and artist-led conversations that will introduce SMYAL youth to multiple forms of artistic expressions.
Jhirbron Tonge, SMYAL Youth Engagement manager, said he was looking for ways to introduce SMYAL’s youth to experiences outside of their office space when he came across a message from Woolly Mammoth.
The program was something he said he immediately knew the youth would be interested in.
“When it comes to writing their own stories, creating art, making comics, they are just amazingly talented,” he said. “I wanted to give them that space to expand on their talents.”
Tonge said that he wasn’t aware of opportunities like these when he was younger, so in his position he wants to open the door to self exploration for the youth he serves.
“There’s so much that the youth want to know about life in the world and themselves,” Tonge said. “I feel like I’m doing a disservice if I’m not helping them find those things.”
The program began in March and held the kickoff event last week. The event was a soloist play that Jhibron said was beautifully put together and inspiring for the youth.
“The youth shared some amazing insight, the play expanded their thoughts of what they can do with art.” he said.
The program will continue throughout the spring with an open mic and theater events in collaboration with Howard University.
This program is just the beginning of more impactful collaborations at SMYAL. Tonge is excited to continue to execute more thoughtful collaborations for the youth in the future.
“This is what interactions with youth and adults should be like,” he said. “It just makes me want to make more opportunities like this for the youth.”
To reach out about how your organization can contribute to interactive youth collaborations with SMYAL reach out to them via SMYAL.org.
District of Columbia
International Transgender Day of Visibility events take place in D.C.
Minneapolis City Council President Andrea Jenkins among rally speakers
The nation’s capital on Sunday hosted a series of events coordinated by Trans USA National Pageantry and the National Center for Transgender Equality to honor the International Transgender Day of Visibility.
One of the day’s main events was the TRANSform the Vote rally, which took place on the National Mall.
Organized by the National Center for Transgender Equality in partnership with Queer Equity Institute, the rally aimed to bring together individuals from all walks of life to celebrate transgender liberation, address issues of violence against the trans community and promote civic engagement. Elected officials, activists, and artists who participated emphasized the importance of unity and advocacy within the trans community.
TRANSform the Vote initiative is a nationwide movement of trans people and allies who want to make their voices heard at the ballot box.
Queer Equity Institute Executive Director Leigh Finke and Minneapolis City Council President Andrea Jenkins were among those who spoke at the rally. Renowned actress, advocate, singer and TRANSTech CEO Angelica Ross also took the stage.
“Today we are here to transform the vote, there are so many trans people who are right now preparing to run, who have been running for office and we as a community have to be prepared to propel them into office,” said Ross.
Cassils, a trans artist, also participated in the event.
Cassils presented “Etched in Light,” a Trans Justice Art Action featuring the collaborative work of more than 100 trans and nonbinary artists. Accompanied by vocal invocations and musical scoring by the ensemble Blood Is Here, the performance resulted in the live creation of one of the world’s largest cyanotype images.
Miss Trans USA 2023 Anya Marino, who is the director of LGBTQI equality at the National Women’s Law Center, spoke with the Washington Blade about the importance of visibility for trans people.
“The fear that you’re feeling is reasonable, the fear that you’re feeling is real, and one can only respond that way, especially given the hostility that many of us are encountering every single day of our life,” said Marino. “Living openly and authentically as an act of faith. It’s an act of courage. And it’s an act of defiance against those of those in power who would do us harm.”
In addition to the TRANSform the Vote rally, the Blossom Gala took place at Hook Hall.
Monica Beverly-Hillz from “RuPaul’s Drag Race” was among the notable personalities who participated in the event. The night ended with CHERRY BOMB, an all-trans drag showcase featuring internationally renowned entertainers and local stars.
Miss Trans DC 2023 Katja Attenshun, who performed at the Blossom Gala, stressed the importance of events like these on the International Transgender Day of Visibility as a tribute to past struggles and a declaration of determination to shape the future.
“Visibility matters,” said Attenshun. “It’s a tribute to those who came before us, who fought for our rights. It’s also a statement about our determination to shape the future, to confront the challenges we still face, and to advocate for the changes we seek.”
These events on Sunday served as demonstrations of solidarity within the trans community and as a call to action for continued advocacy and visibility.
“I’ve talked to so many youth, so many young adults, what I’m hearing is they’re scared, like, am I going to be able to grow up to be a trans adult? So, what I’ve been telling people is, while I’m proud of my visibility, I’m also tired, and I need allies to step up and be visible too,” said Mr. Trans USA 2023 Trey C. Michaels, program coordinator at Planned Parenthood of the Rocky Mountains.
District of Columbia
News that Caps, Wizards will stay in D.C. comes amid Pride Night games
LGBTQ sports group ‘excited’ hockey, basketball teams will remain in District
The headline grabbing news this week that Washington Capitals and Wizards owner Ted Leonsis reached an agreement with D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser and will keep his hockey and basketball teams in D.C. rather than move them to Virginia came one week after the Capitals hosted its annual LGBTQ Pride Night Out game at the Capital One Arena.
And the announcement of the decision to keep the two teams in D.C. also came two days before the Wizards were scheduled to host their annual Pride Night Out game at the arena on Friday, March 29.
“We’re very excited that we can keep these teams in D.C.,” said Miguel Ayala, president of Team D.C., the local LGBTQ sports organization that helps the city’s professional sports teams organize Pride Night Out events. “And we’re very excited that we can partner with the Caps and the Wizards to do events there,” Ayala said in referring to the Capital One Arena located in the Chinatown section of downtown D.C.
Ayala said Team D.C., which provides support for more than 30 LGBTQ sports clubs ranging from softball and bowling to hockey and rock climbing, recognizes that Leonsis’s company, Monumental Sports & Entertainment, has been supportive of the LGBTQ community through the Pride Night Out events and fundraising events for local LGBTQ organizations.
The Capitals’s website includes a detailed section on LGBTQ topics, including a statement that Leonsis created a Monumental Sports & Entertainment Foundation that has donated more than $200,000 to LGBTQ organizations. Among the recipients, the website says, are the local LGBTQ youth support group SMYAL, the Human Rights Campaign Foundation’s Youth Well Being Project that provides support for LGBTQ youth, and Team D.C.
“In addition to in-season Pride Nights, the Capitals celebrate Pride month annually in June,” the website says. “In partnership with the D.C. Capital Pride Alliance, Monumental Sports and Entertainment paints the town rainbow and participates in the D.C. Pride parade each summer,” it says.
The announcement of the decision by Leonsis to keep its two teams in D.C. came three months after he and Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin announced plans for a $2.2 billion project to build a sports and entertainment complex in the Potomac Yard section of Alexandria, Va. that would include an arena where the Capitals and Wizards would hold their games.
Although the project received bipartisan support by most Virginia elected officials and was approved by the Virginia House of Delegates, the state Senate adjourned without approving the project after a Democratic state senator blocked the measure in her committee on grounds that taxpayers would be footing the bill for the project, a claim that Youngkin strongly disputes.
The agreement reached between Bowser and Leonsis includes $515 million in funds from the city for the renovation of the Capital One Arena that Leonsis has said needs modernizing for the two teams to continue playing there. In exchange for this and other provisions, Leonsis agreed to sign a new lease to keep the two teams in D.C. for another 25 years.
The agreement must be approved by the D.C. Council, which was expected to vote overwhelmingly to pass legislation approving it
Leonsis’s decision to keep the two teams in D.C. also came close to six months after the National Hockey League announced it had reversed a policy it put in place earlier in 2023 to prohibit its players from placing tape on their hockey sticks supporting social causes, including rainbow-colored Pride tape in support of the LGBTQ community.
The reversal of the policy by the NHL came after a groundswell of opposition surfaced opposing the ban from many LGBTQ and LGBTQ supportive sports organizations as well as from some NHL hockey players. Although Washington Capitals officials didn’t say whether they would enforce the policy for their players or penalize players for violating the policy, a spokesperson for the Capitals released a statement to the Washington Blade expressing support for the LGBTQ community.
“The Capitals stand proudly with and support the LGBTQ+ community,” spokesperson Sergey Kocharov said in the statement. “We strive to create and cultivate an inclusive atmosphere for all our players, staff, and fans and are committed to fostering an environment that welcomes all,” the statement says.
“Although all players are free to decide on their level of involvement and engagement on Pride Night, and their effort may vary from season to season, our commitment in this space won’t waver,” the statement continues. “Everyone is treated with respect and dignity regardless of their sexual orientation or identity, and we will continue to advocate for full LGBTQ+ equality.”