Gay D.C. gym owner pleads not guilty to distributing child porn

The D.C. Office of the Chief Medical Examiner has confirmed for the Washington Blade that the cause of death of two widely known and beloved gay men found unconscious at one of their homes in Northwest D.C. on Dec. 27 was an accidental consumption of several drugs that created a fatal ‘toxic’ effect.

D.C. police and Fire and Emergency Medical Services Department reports show that prominent D.C. attorney and LGBTQ rights advocate Brandon Roman, 38, and historic preservation expert and home renovation business owner Robert “Robbie” Barletta, 28, were found unconscious when police and emergency medical personnel arrived on the afternoon of Dec. 27.

The reports show that Roman was declared deceased at the scene shortly after D.C. police and an ambulance arrived at the house in response to a 911 call. According to one of the reports, Barletta was taken to Washington Hospital Center where he died on Dec. 29.

The D.C. gay bar Shakers hosted a celebration of life for the two men on Feb. 3, And people who knew them told the Blade their sudden and unexpected deaths prompted many in the community, including several gay bars, to take steps to address the overdose problem in the LGBTQ community, even though the cause of death of Roman and Barletta had not been confirmed at that time.

The Medical Examiner’s office lists the cause of death for Barletta as, “Cocaethylene, cocaine, fentanyl, and 3,4-methylenedioxymethanmphetamine toxicity.” It lists the manner of death as “Accident/Intoxication.”

It lists the cause of death for Roman as, “Combined toxic effects of 3,4-methylenedioxymethanphetamine, cocaethylene, cocaine, fentanyl, ketamine, and xylazine.” Like Barletta, it lists the manner of death for Roman as “Accident/Intoxication.”

A spokesperson for the Medical Examiner’s office didn’t immediately respond to a request by the Blade for an explanation of whether one or more of the multiple drugs found in the two men’s bodies may have been the main cause of death.

The D.C. Department of Health and officials with health departments in other locations have said one of the leading causes of drug overdose deaths is fentanyl, which victims often do not know is present in other drugs, such as cocaine.

The National Institutes of Health and the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration state on their websites that cocaethylene is formed within the human body when someone consumes both cocaine and an alcoholic beverage. The write-ups say cocaethylene has a longer lasting and more intense psychoactive effect than just cocaine.

According to the NIH and DEA write-ups, 3,4-methylenedioxymethamphetamine, commonly known as ecstasy or MDMA, acts as a stimulant and hallucinogen, producing feelings of euphoria and is often used as a so-called party drug. The write-ups say ketamine has been used medically as an anesthetic but is also used as a party drug for its hallucinogenic and “dissociative sensations.”

The NIH and DEA write-ups say Xylazine, often called “tranq” or “tranq dope,” is a non-opioid sedative or tranquilizer approved for veterinary use but not for humans. The write-ups say it has been linked to a large number of drug overdose cases in humans, especially when used, most likely unintentionally, with fentanyl as a party drug. Because it is a non-opioid drug, the life-saving opioid overdose prevention medication naloxone or Narcan does not work to stop an overdose of Xylazine, the NIH write-up says.

Johnny Bailey, Community Outreach Coordinator for HIPS D.C., an LGBTQ-supportive organization that provides services and support for those who use recreational drugs, said he strongly believes that Barletta and Roman did not intentionally consume some of the drugs found in their system.

“I’m going to say I do believe this was a poisoning,” Bailey told the Blade. “I think it unfair to call some things an overdose because an overdose is when you do too much of a drug and you die from that drug,” he said. “This is like if you have a few glasses of wine every night and someone puts arsenic in your wine, no one would be like, ‘oh, they drank themselves to death.’ They were poisoned. And that’s what I think is happening here,” he said in referring to Barletta and Roman.

D.C. police spokesperson Tom Lynch told the Blade in February that police were investigating the Barletta and Roman deaths, but investigators had to wait for the Medical Examiner’s official determination of the cause and manner of death before the investigation could fully proceed. He said the deaths were not being investigated as a homicide at that time.

Police and court records in D.C. and other jurisdictions show that police and prosecutors have filed criminal charges against drug dealers and suppliers in cases involving drug overdose deaths. In some cases, when the drug dealer is found they have been charged with manslaughter, reckless endangerment, or related charges.

When contacted this week to ask about the status of the D.C. police investigation into the Barletta and Roman deaths now that the Medical Examiner has determined the cause and manner of death, Lynch declined further comment.

“The investigation into these deaths remains open,” he said. “There are no updates on the investigation that we are ready to release to the public.”

Bailey said in January that one development that has emerged from the Barletta-Roman deaths is a stepped-up effort to raise awareness of the problem and support by LGBTQ bars in D.C. to host training sessions and to distribute the lifesaving Narcan treatment nasal spray as well as fentanyl test kits.

“It’s horrible when it takes a tragedy for things to come together,” Bailey said. “But this tragedy has truly triggered a powerful response. It was a real wakeup call for a lot of people.”

He said the local gay bars Trade, Pitchers, and JR.’s are among the LGBTQ bars that have hosted training sessions or tables set up by HIPS to provide related information along with test kits and Narcan.

According to Bailey, HIPS is partnering with Whitman-Walker Health, D.C.’s LGBTQ supportive health care center, to officially launch on April 5 a new Harm Reduction Vending Machine Project, “that seeks to put free harm reduction/overdose prevention supplies in areas with high rates of overdose deaths and other barriers to care.” The launch event will take place at Whitman-Walker’s Max Robinson Center in Southeast D.C.