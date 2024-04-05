District of Columbia
Town nightclub sues landlord to terminate lease for church building
LGBTQ club says subsidiary of Douglas Development failed to renovate building
Town 2.0, the company that planned to reopen the popular D.C. LGBTQ nightclub Town in a former church on North Capitol Street, filed a lawsuit against the building’s owner on April 2, accusing the owner, Jemal’s Sanctuary LLC, of failing to upgrade the more than 100-year-old building more than four years after it signed a lease for the building.
Jemal’s Sanctuary is a subsidiary of the Douglas Development Corporation, one of the city’s largest real estate development firms. The company purchased the building that was once Saint Phillips Baptist Church at 1001 North Capitol St., N.E., about a half mile north of the U.S. Capitol, in 2017 after the church moved its congregation to Maryland.
What was initially known as Town Danceboutique operated from 2007 to 2018 in a large, converted warehouse building on 8th Street, N.W. just off Florida Avenue. It closed when the building’s owner sold it to a developer who has since built a condo apartment building in its place.
In 2019, the Town owners announced plans to reopen what they called Town 2.0 in the church building on North Capitol Street in a lease agreement before the building was to be renovated mostly by its owner, with Town providing some interior renovations.
In its lawsuit filed in D.C. Superior Court, Town 2.0 calls for the termination of the lease and at least $450,000 in damages on grounds that Jemal’s Sanctuary violated the terms of the lease by failing to complete required renovation work on the building that was required to be completed by a Sept. 1, 2020 “delivery date.”
Among the work the lawsuit says Jemal’s Sanctuary failed to carry out is repairing and maintaining antique stained-glass windows; roof replacement and related structural repairs; re-pointing of the building’s brick walls; repair and replace cornices, chimney, and exterior stairs; and ensuring the “structural integrity of walls, foundation, and roof.”
“According to the agreed-upon terms of the lease, Jemal’s Sanctuary was obligated to perform critical life safety structural work and other work on the premises,” a statement released by a spokesperson for Town 2.0 says. “However, after more than four and one-half years past the signing of the lease on September 9, 2019, Jamal’s Sanctuary has failed to fulfill its obligations, including but not limited to performing specific ‘Landlord Work’ required by the lease,” the statement says.
“Business partners John Guggenmos, Ed Bailey, and Jim Boyle are experienced entrepreneurs in the nightlife and entertainment industry and have a proven record of successfully owning and operating venues catering to the LGBTQIA community in the District of Columbia since 1990,” the statement says. “The establishment of Town 2.0 was envisioned as a culmination of their illustrious careers,” it says.
A spokesperson for Jemal’s Sanctuary LLC couldn’t immediately be reached for comment. The company is expected to file an official response to the lawsuit in court.
Featured Local Savings
District of Columbia
Gay D.C. gym owner pleads not guilty to distributing child porn
Judge approves request for more time to negotiate plea offer
Gay D.C. gym owner Michael Everts, who was arrested Nov. 29, 2023, on a charge of distributing child pornography, pleaded not guilty on Thursday, April 4, at his arraignment hearing in U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia.
At the request of Everts’s defense attorney and the lead prosecutor with the Office of the U.S. Attorney for D.C., U.S. District Court Judge Tanya S. Chutkan agreed to give Everts more time to consider whether to accept an offer by prosecutors to plead guilty to a lower charge that would avoid bringing the case to trial.
Chutkan scheduled a status hearing for 9 a.m. on June 10 at which time the two parties were expected to disclose whether a plea agreement was reached or whether the case would go forward for a trial.
News that a plea bargain offer was in the works surfaced in January when the U.S. Attorney’s office and Everts’s defense attorney filed a joint motion asking another judge presiding over the case at that time to postpone a preliminary hearing and arraignment for Everts on grounds that prosecutors were about to issue a plea offer and the two sides needed more time to discuss the offer.
Everts has been held without bond since the time of his Nov. 29 arrest on a single charge of distribution of child pornography following a joint D.C. police-FBI investigation that led to his arrest. Chutkan ordered that Everts remain in custody until at least the time of the June status hearing.
He was escorted into the courtroom at Thursday’s arraignment wearing an orange prison jumpsuit. In response to questions by the judge, he said he understood he is being charged with a single count of distribution of child pornography and is entitled to a full trial by jury if he chooses a trial rather than accept a plea offer by prosecutors.
Everts has owned and operated the FIT Personal Training gym located at 1633 Q St., N.W., near Dupont Circle since its opening in 2002.
The lead prosecutor in the case, Assistant U.S. Attorney Jocelyn Bond, on Dec. 1 filed a 20-page Memorandum in Support of Pretrial Detention for Everts, which the judge approved. The memorandum provides details of the investigation and its findings that prosecutors say showed that Everts distributed images of underage boys engaging in sexual acts to an undercover D.C. police detective posing in an online gay hookup site as someone interested in underage boys for sex.
According to the prosecutors’ memo, Everts allegedly sent the undercover officer video and photo images of child pornography. The memo and a separate police-FBI affidavit in support of Everts’s arrest state that the investigation found, through information from a tipster, that Everts was exchanging messages on a gay sex hookup site expressing interest in exchanging images of underage boys for sexual gratification. That information prompted the joint D.C. police-FBI sting operation that led to Everts’s arrest.
Under the criminal statute Everts is charged with – distribution of child pornography – those convicted of that charge face a mandatory minimum sentence of five years in prison and a possible maximum sentence of 20 years in prison. Aside from a prison sentence an individual convicted of this charge must register as a sex offender for life.
David Benowitz, Everts’s defense attorney, when approached by the Washington Blade following Thursday’s arraignment, said he would consider a request by the Blade for comment on the case and whether he or Everts dispute any of the allegations against Everts brought by prosecutors.
District of Columbia
Medical Examiner: Two beloved D.C. gay men died of accidental drug ‘toxicity’
Christmas week deaths prompted response by LGBTQ community
The D.C. Office of the Chief Medical Examiner has confirmed for the Washington Blade that the cause of death of two widely known and beloved gay men found unconscious at one of their homes in Northwest D.C. on Dec. 27 was an accidental consumption of several drugs that created a fatal ‘toxic’ effect.
D.C. police and Fire and Emergency Medical Services Department reports show that prominent D.C. attorney and LGBTQ rights advocate Brandon Roman, 38, and historic preservation expert and home renovation business owner Robert “Robbie” Barletta, 28, were found unconscious when police and emergency medical personnel arrived on the afternoon of Dec. 27.
The reports show that Roman was declared deceased at the scene shortly after D.C. police and an ambulance arrived at the house in response to a 911 call. According to one of the reports, Barletta was taken to Washington Hospital Center where he died on Dec. 29.
The D.C. gay bar Shakers hosted a celebration of life for the two men on Feb. 3, And people who knew them told the Blade their sudden and unexpected deaths prompted many in the community, including several gay bars, to take steps to address the overdose problem in the LGBTQ community, even though the cause of death of Roman and Barletta had not been confirmed at that time.
The Medical Examiner’s office lists the cause of death for Barletta as, “Cocaethylene, cocaine, fentanyl, and 3,4-methylenedioxymethanmphetamine toxicity.” It lists the manner of death as “Accident/Intoxication.”
It lists the cause of death for Roman as, “Combined toxic effects of 3,4-methylenedioxymethanphetamine, cocaethylene, cocaine, fentanyl, ketamine, and xylazine.” Like Barletta, it lists the manner of death for Roman as “Accident/Intoxication.”
A spokesperson for the Medical Examiner’s office didn’t immediately respond to a request by the Blade for an explanation of whether one or more of the multiple drugs found in the two men’s bodies may have been the main cause of death.
The D.C. Department of Health and officials with health departments in other locations have said one of the leading causes of drug overdose deaths is fentanyl, which victims often do not know is present in other drugs, such as cocaine.
The National Institutes of Health and the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration state on their websites that cocaethylene is formed within the human body when someone consumes both cocaine and an alcoholic beverage. The write-ups say cocaethylene has a longer lasting and more intense psychoactive effect than just cocaine.
According to the NIH and DEA write-ups, 3,4-methylenedioxymethamphetamine, commonly known as ecstasy or MDMA, acts as a stimulant and hallucinogen, producing feelings of euphoria and is often used as a so-called party drug. The write-ups say ketamine has been used medically as an anesthetic but is also used as a party drug for its hallucinogenic and “dissociative sensations.”
The NIH and DEA write-ups say Xylazine, often called “tranq” or “tranq dope,” is a non-opioid sedative or tranquilizer approved for veterinary use but not for humans. The write-ups say it has been linked to a large number of drug overdose cases in humans, especially when used, most likely unintentionally, with fentanyl as a party drug. Because it is a non-opioid drug, the life-saving opioid overdose prevention medication naloxone or Narcan does not work to stop an overdose of Xylazine, the NIH write-up says.
Johnny Bailey, Community Outreach Coordinator for HIPS D.C., an LGBTQ-supportive organization that provides services and support for those who use recreational drugs, said he strongly believes that Barletta and Roman did not intentionally consume some of the drugs found in their system.
“I’m going to say I do believe this was a poisoning,” Bailey told the Blade. “I think it unfair to call some things an overdose because an overdose is when you do too much of a drug and you die from that drug,” he said. “This is like if you have a few glasses of wine every night and someone puts arsenic in your wine, no one would be like, ‘oh, they drank themselves to death.’ They were poisoned. And that’s what I think is happening here,” he said in referring to Barletta and Roman.
D.C. police spokesperson Tom Lynch told the Blade in February that police were investigating the Barletta and Roman deaths, but investigators had to wait for the Medical Examiner’s official determination of the cause and manner of death before the investigation could fully proceed. He said the deaths were not being investigated as a homicide at that time.
Police and court records in D.C. and other jurisdictions show that police and prosecutors have filed criminal charges against drug dealers and suppliers in cases involving drug overdose deaths. In some cases, when the drug dealer is found they have been charged with manslaughter, reckless endangerment, or related charges.
When contacted this week to ask about the status of the D.C. police investigation into the Barletta and Roman deaths now that the Medical Examiner has determined the cause and manner of death, Lynch declined further comment.
“The investigation into these deaths remains open,” he said. “There are no updates on the investigation that we are ready to release to the public.”
Bailey said in January that one development that has emerged from the Barletta-Roman deaths is a stepped-up effort to raise awareness of the problem and support by LGBTQ bars in D.C. to host training sessions and to distribute the lifesaving Narcan treatment nasal spray as well as fentanyl test kits.
“It’s horrible when it takes a tragedy for things to come together,” Bailey said. “But this tragedy has truly triggered a powerful response. It was a real wakeup call for a lot of people.”
He said the local gay bars Trade, Pitchers, and JR.’s are among the LGBTQ bars that have hosted training sessions or tables set up by HIPS to provide related information along with test kits and Narcan.
According to Bailey, HIPS is partnering with Whitman-Walker Health, D.C.’s LGBTQ supportive health care center, to officially launch on April 5 a new Harm Reduction Vending Machine Project, “that seeks to put free harm reduction/overdose prevention supplies in areas with high rates of overdose deaths and other barriers to care.” The launch event will take place at Whitman-Walker’s Max Robinson Center in Southeast D.C.
District of Columbia
SMYAL collaborates with Woolly Mammoth for youth arts program
Features open mic and theater events at Howard University
SMYAL is collaborating with the Woolly Mammoth theater for a free weekly youth artistic program this spring.
The program titled, The Soloists, features creative workshops and artist-led conversations that will introduce SMYAL youth to multiple forms of artistic expressions.
Jhirbron Tonge, SMYAL Youth Engagement manager, said he was looking for ways to introduce SMYAL’s youth to experiences outside of their office space when he came across a message from Woolly Mammoth.
The program was something he said he immediately knew the youth would be interested in.
“When it comes to writing their own stories, creating art, making comics, they are just amazingly talented,” he said. “I wanted to give them that space to expand on their talents.”
Tonge said that he wasn’t aware of opportunities like these when he was younger, so in his position he wants to open the door to self exploration for the youth he serves.
“There’s so much that the youth want to know about life in the world and themselves,” Tonge said. “I feel like I’m doing a disservice if I’m not helping them find those things.”
The program began in March and held the kickoff event last week. The event was a soloist play that Jhibron said was beautifully put together and inspiring for the youth.
“The youth shared some amazing insight, the play expanded their thoughts of what they can do with art.” he said.
The program will continue throughout the spring with an open mic and theater events in collaboration with Howard University.
This program is just the beginning of more impactful collaborations at SMYAL. Tonge is excited to continue to execute more thoughtful collaborations for the youth in the future.
“This is what interactions with youth and adults should be like,” he said. “It just makes me want to make more opportunities like this for the youth.”
To reach out about how your organization can contribute to interactive youth collaborations with SMYAL reach out to them via SMYAL.org.
Support HIV research with a drag show
Calendar: April 5-11
‘Nancy,’ soaked in ‘80s nostalgia, is ‘queer AF’
Town nightclub sues landlord to terminate lease for church building
The beauty in queer relationships
Medical Examiner: Two beloved D.C. gay men died of accidental drug ‘toxicity’
Meet Shawn Harris, the Democrat who seeks to oust Marjorie Taylor Greene
International Transgender Day of Visibility events take place in D.C.
White House press secretary condemns Ugandan court’s Anti-Homosexuality Act ruling
PHOTOS: Bonnet Ball
Sign Up for Weekly E-Blast
Popular
-
District of Columbia2 days ago
Medical Examiner: Two beloved D.C. gay men died of accidental drug ‘toxicity’
-
Politics2 days ago
Meet Shawn Harris, the Democrat who seeks to oust Marjorie Taylor Greene
-
District of Columbia4 days ago
International Transgender Day of Visibility events take place in D.C.
-
The White House2 days ago
White House press secretary condemns Ugandan court’s Anti-Homosexuality Act ruling