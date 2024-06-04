New chapter for Dupont Circle’s Fireplace bar

If you ask patrons of Number Nine or Larry’s Lounge about the Fireplace bar, they might respond, Is the Fireplace still open? This might be explained partially by the fact that the Fireplace did close for 15 months during the COVID lockdown, but there is more.

West Dupont Circle served as the center of the D.C. gay world in the 1990s, around when the Fireplace opened. There were nine gay bars, including Omega, Badlands, and Friends, but now only one, Fireplace. Then even the Pride parade would begin at 22nd and P Streets, N.W. Over time, the gay world moved east, first to 17th Street where JR.’s is located and then to 14th Street and today, maybe even 9th and U Streets, N.W.

Today marks a new chapter for the Fireplace. The original owners have sold the establishment to Mark Steven Bertini and his partner Daniel Simmons, both real estate agents. Bertini is a longtime D.C. resident and has been involved with the Fireplace since its opening as a supporter and patron. He has been active in the LGBTQ community for decades including being “a friend” of Food and Friends for 35 years.

The Fireplace has attracted its share of controversy over the years. This West Dupont Circle area is known as a business area during the day and entertainment area at night. In fact,, at the last (2023) Alcohol Beverage and Cannabis Administration license renewal, every nearby residential unit objected to the liquor license. Past owners and staff claimed that these objections revolved around the Blackness of the Fireplace patrons. On their Facebook page, the Fireplace is promoted as “an international Black Gay Bar.” The past owners and staff quote one resident objector who asked, “Could you play country music instead of hip hop and rap so you don’t attract those people?” Other critics claim the objections revolve around nightlife noise, trash, and drug dealing in and around the Fireplace.

The Fireplace has sustained its liquor Retailer’s Class CT license by compromising and entering Settlement Agreements. The existing agreement requires the use of MPD Reimbursable Detail (RDO) 12AM-4AM (costly at $640 per night) on Fridays and Saturdays for extra security. They also installed double pane glass windows to reduce the music noise. ABCA has consistently ruled that the Fireplace does not have an adverse impact on the peace, order, and quiet within the neighborhood. ABCA notes that there are 21 other liquor licensees within 1,200 feet of the Fireplace.

In the late 19th century, this was the site of a corner grocery store. Ernie Boyd in 1963 opened a female strip bar that continued through the 1970s until Glen Thompson transformed the site into P Street Station that included a piano bar and a small rotating train that highlighted the ceiling. In 1989, Steve Weinstein, Joel Weinstein, and others bought the bar and changed the name to The Fireplace operating it for 36 years. Steve and Joel are now 75 years old.

“It’s been 36 good years, but we feel it is time to retire,” Steve said. “Furthermore, it has been a struggle to recover after having to close for 15 months due to COVID. We feel that bringing in new owners, who are younger and have more incentive to continue the business, will be a benefit both to the customers and the neighborhood.”

Based on a series of interviews, patrons enjoy the dive atmosphere, the good pour, prices and the familiar, friendly bartenders. Will the new owners bring changes? They indicate they want to make improvements and upgrades that will include accepting credit cards rather than being cash only. They would also like a sidewalk café along 22nd Street, N.W.

Larry Ray teaches Negotiation at The George Washington University School of Law and is former Dupont Circle and Columbia Heights ANC.