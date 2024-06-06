This Pride season, will LGBTQ Jews still belong?

Pride month is here — a time when many members of our LBGTQ+ community

celebrate being part of an inclusive global movement where we can unapologetically be ourselves. But this year for many LGBTQ Jews, the joyous festivities will be overshadowed by rampant anti-Semitism and anti-Zionism experienced in queer spaces since Oct. 7.

In recent years, transgender and queer people of color have fought tirelessly for a more inclusive community, demanding systemic changes to LGBTQ institutions around equity and inclusion, and symbolically bringing us the progress flag. Against this spirit of inclusion, it has become more difficult to be openly and unapologetically Jewish in LGBTQ circles. This crisis is overdue for a response: LGBTQ leaders must ensure that everyone is welcome in our movement or risk threatening the progress and values we have fought for over decades.

The LGBTQ movement has long been defined by its intersectionality and inclusivity, which has led to tremendous advancements since Stonewall. Over this period, there had been an undercurrent of anti-Israel sentiment in more progressive parts of the community that would occasionally erupt, but it was far from the pervasive anti-Semitism we are experiencing today.

The list of attacks on LGBTQ Jews over the past several months is long. A LGBTQ nightclub in Bushwick, Brooklyn boycotted the Eurovision song contest when Israeli contestant Eden Golan advanced to the finals. Manny’s cultural center in San Francisco, which is run by Israeli and proud LGBTQ advocate Manny Yuketiel, has been consistently targeted with protests and boycotts. LGBTQ organizations, including ACT UP, QUIT (Queers United Against Israeli Terrorism), and Queers for Liberation, have vocally aligned their advocacy with the anti-Semitic BDS Movement, which calls for economic, cultural, and academic isolation of Israel. Prominent queer studies professors have accused Israel — home to a thriving LGBTQ community — of “pinkwashing” to improve its image. This charge is of enormous disrespect to the Israeli LGBTQ community activists who fought government policies over decades to achieve equal rights, both in the courts and on the streets.

For the nine out of 10 Jews who identify as Zionists, the frequency and intensity of these incidents make us feel increasingly unwelcome in LGBTQ spaces. Instead of holding both our cherished queer and Jewish identities simultaneously, we are being presented with a litmus test: Are you part of our movement, or do you support the existence of a Jewish state?

It is deeply upsetting that many members of the LGBTQ community would gladly deny Jews the right to self-determination. Zionism is the belief that the Jewish people — like all people — should have a state in our ancestral homeland. The existence of this state is desperately needed in a world that allowed one-third of our people to be slaughtered by the Nazis and their allies less than a century ago.

While the vast majority of Jews care about Israel — home of nearly half of the world’s Jewish population — our community does not have monolithic views on Palestine and the ongoing conflict, nor do we unwaveringly support the current Israeli government and all of its policies. As leaders of Jewish communal organizations, we welcome policy disagreements about the war and believe in protecting free speech. Criticism of Israeli government policy is not anti-Semitic.

But a red line is crossed when people carelessly dismiss Israel’s right to exist, or hold American Jews collectively responsible for their perceived grievances with Israel. From Supervisor Harvey Milk to Congressman Barney Frank to Edie Windsor, progressive Zionist, American Jews have for many generations been central to our LGBTQ liberation struggle in this country. It is painful to think that the next generation of queer Jewish leaders could be deterred from fully participating in the movement due to discrimination toward our religious and cultural identities. Our LGBTQ community institutions must hold a big enough tent for Jews, Muslims, Israelis, and Palestinians to all feel a sense of belonging and inclusion.

We implore LGBTQ leaders across the country to approach this challenge with the urgency it warrants and implement practical solutions to turn the tide. This starts with making sure that Jews, regardless of their views about Israel, are safe and feel welcomed in LGBTQ spaces.

The Hebrew phrase “eilu v’eilu” translates to “both these and those.” Our intersectionality is proudly Jewish and queer. We hold both identities dearly — and we refuse to choose. It is time for LGBTQ community leaders to embrace LGBTQ Jews in our moment of need.

Tyler Gregory is CEO of the Jewish Community Relations Council of the Bay Area. Jeremy Burton is CEO of the Jewish Community Relations Council of Greater Boston.