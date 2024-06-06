Opinions
This Pride season, will LGBTQ Jews still belong?
Proudly intersectional, we hold both identities dearly
Pride month is here — a time when many members of our LBGTQ+ community
celebrate being part of an inclusive global movement where we can unapologetically be ourselves. But this year for many LGBTQ Jews, the joyous festivities will be overshadowed by rampant anti-Semitism and anti-Zionism experienced in queer spaces since Oct. 7.
In recent years, transgender and queer people of color have fought tirelessly for a more inclusive community, demanding systemic changes to LGBTQ institutions around equity and inclusion, and symbolically bringing us the progress flag. Against this spirit of inclusion, it has become more difficult to be openly and unapologetically Jewish in LGBTQ circles. This crisis is overdue for a response: LGBTQ leaders must ensure that everyone is welcome in our movement or risk threatening the progress and values we have fought for over decades.
The LGBTQ movement has long been defined by its intersectionality and inclusivity, which has led to tremendous advancements since Stonewall. Over this period, there had been an undercurrent of anti-Israel sentiment in more progressive parts of the community that would occasionally erupt, but it was far from the pervasive anti-Semitism we are experiencing today.
The list of attacks on LGBTQ Jews over the past several months is long. A LGBTQ nightclub in Bushwick, Brooklyn boycotted the Eurovision song contest when Israeli contestant Eden Golan advanced to the finals. Manny’s cultural center in San Francisco, which is run by Israeli and proud LGBTQ advocate Manny Yuketiel, has been consistently targeted with protests and boycotts. LGBTQ organizations, including ACT UP, QUIT (Queers United Against Israeli Terrorism), and Queers for Liberation, have vocally aligned their advocacy with the anti-Semitic BDS Movement, which calls for economic, cultural, and academic isolation of Israel. Prominent queer studies professors have accused Israel — home to a thriving LGBTQ community — of “pinkwashing” to improve its image. This charge is of enormous disrespect to the Israeli LGBTQ community activists who fought government policies over decades to achieve equal rights, both in the courts and on the streets.
For the nine out of 10 Jews who identify as Zionists, the frequency and intensity of these incidents make us feel increasingly unwelcome in LGBTQ spaces. Instead of holding both our cherished queer and Jewish identities simultaneously, we are being presented with a litmus test: Are you part of our movement, or do you support the existence of a Jewish state?
It is deeply upsetting that many members of the LGBTQ community would gladly deny Jews the right to self-determination. Zionism is the belief that the Jewish people — like all people — should have a state in our ancestral homeland. The existence of this state is desperately needed in a world that allowed one-third of our people to be slaughtered by the Nazis and their allies less than a century ago.
While the vast majority of Jews care about Israel — home of nearly half of the world’s Jewish population — our community does not have monolithic views on Palestine and the ongoing conflict, nor do we unwaveringly support the current Israeli government and all of its policies. As leaders of Jewish communal organizations, we welcome policy disagreements about the war and believe in protecting free speech. Criticism of Israeli government policy is not anti-Semitic.
But a red line is crossed when people carelessly dismiss Israel’s right to exist, or hold American Jews collectively responsible for their perceived grievances with Israel. From Supervisor Harvey Milk to Congressman Barney Frank to Edie Windsor, progressive Zionist, American Jews have for many generations been central to our LGBTQ liberation struggle in this country. It is painful to think that the next generation of queer Jewish leaders could be deterred from fully participating in the movement due to discrimination toward our religious and cultural identities. Our LGBTQ community institutions must hold a big enough tent for Jews, Muslims, Israelis, and Palestinians to all feel a sense of belonging and inclusion.
We implore LGBTQ leaders across the country to approach this challenge with the urgency it warrants and implement practical solutions to turn the tide. This starts with making sure that Jews, regardless of their views about Israel, are safe and feel welcomed in LGBTQ spaces.
The Hebrew phrase “eilu v’eilu” translates to “both these and those.” Our intersectionality is proudly Jewish and queer. We hold both identities dearly — and we refuse to choose. It is time for LGBTQ community leaders to embrace LGBTQ Jews in our moment of need.
Tyler Gregory is CEO of the Jewish Community Relations Council of the Bay Area. Jeremy Burton is CEO of the Jewish Community Relations Council of Greater Boston.
Opinions
Trump, Hunter Biden must both respect judicial system
‘American principle that no one is above the law was reaffirmed’
I know it will be difficult for President Biden to hold his tongue, as his son Hunter is brought to trial in Delaware. Contrary to the Trump case, we can have strong feelings of compassion for Hunter’s entire family. Hunter is known to have been into drugs, and I have compassion for anyone who is. Today it seems as if nearly everyone knows someone addicted to drugs of one sort or another. We know how this can destroy a person, and a family. I have had friends who died of drug overdoses, and my girlfriend’s brother — yes, I did have an amazing girlfriend before I came out — died by suicide from his use of hallucinogens.
Clearly Hunter’s case is very different from Trump’s, who is a congenital liar. What Trump did is so much more egregious in that it ended up likely screwing the country for years to come, when he may have won the presidency because of it. We know the world would be such a different, and better, place had Hillary Clinton won.
But in both cases, we have a judicial system that will decide what happens. No matter whether you are a Republican or a Democrat, you should agree with what President Biden said in a statement from the White House after Trump was found guilty. He said, “The American principle that no one is above the law was reaffirmed. Donald Trump was given every opportunity to defend himself.” He went on to say, “That’s how the American system of justice works, and it’s reckless, it’s dangerous, it’s irresponsible, for anyone to say this was rigged just because they don’t like verdict. Our justice system has endured for nearly 250 years, and it literally is a cornerstone of America. Our justice system should be respected. We should never allow anyone to tear it down. It’s as simple as that.” It was a simple statement that seemed very important after Trump’s rants and the outbursts of his MAGA sycophants and acolytes. We surely live in interesting times.
This is not the first time a member of a president’s family has done something wrong. There are so many instances where that has happened. This may just be the first to go to trial. But in all the ones I have seen, or heard about, except for one, the president has been cleared of using their influence to benefit themselves just as Congress has found no instance where President Biden has benefited. In the case of Trump’s daughter and son-in-law, we are not so sure. They were given official White House status. We also know as reported in October 2018 “China’s Trademark Office granted provisional approval for 16 trademarks to Ivanka Trump Marks LLC, bringing to 34 the total number of marks China has greenlighted this year, according to the office’s online database. The new approvals cover Ivanka-branded fashion gear including sunglasses, handbags, shoes, and jewelry, as well as beauty services and voting machines. China also granted provisional approval for two “Trump” trademarks to DTTM Operations LLC, headquartered at Trump Tower on Fifth Avenue in New York. They cover branded restaurant, bar, and hotel services, as well as clothing and shoes.” We also know Jared Kushner got $2 billion from the Saudis as soon as Trump left office.
I believe the American people will understand the difference between the Trump and Hunter Biden cases, even though Republicans will try to tell them Donald’s was politically motivated, and Hunter’s was not. It is my hope Trump’s 34 guilty verdicts, will have the result of keeping Trump from becoming president again. He may not go to jail for these felony convictions, but if he is not elected, he faces numerous other counts in federal cases in D.C. and Florida. He also faces a state case in Georgia. That one is a RICO case, and if he is found guilty could face a mandatory five years in jail. If the racist, sexist, homophobic pig who was found liable for sexual assault, and found guilty of 34 felonies, becomes president, the federal trials will go away because he will control the Department of Justice. That includes the one in D.C. related to Jan. 6 and the one in Florida, related to his taking classified documents with him when he left the White House.
Again, I have total compassion for President Biden, and his family. But his statement on our judicial system will have to be the same no matter what the outcome of Hunter Biden’s trial.
Peter Rosenstein is a longtime LGBTQ rights and Democratic Party activist. He writes regularly for the Blade.
Opinions
Be afraid: MAGA wants a Christian theocracy
Fight back and vote or Pride 2024 could be our last
Eight years ago on June 8, 2016, I wrote the Blade’s Pride op-ed warning about the candidacy of Donald Trump for president.
Specifically, I worried about the Supreme Court and about the damage Trump could do via executive order to LGBTQ rights. Unfortunately, I was right on both counts. Here’s what I wrote then: “With one Supreme Court seat vacant and three more justices aged 77 or older, it is imperative that Trump not be allowed to make selections to the high court. The names he’s floated so far for the high court are a who’s who of anti-LGBT bigotry.”
We all know what happened next. Trump got three picks to the high court. If he’s re-elected, you can bet that Samuel Alito and Clarence Thomas, who are already under fire, will retire, giving Trump two more picks and a majority five of nine MAGA justices.
The Blade cover that year warned that 2016 could be our last Pride celebration given Trump’s attacks on the LGBTQ community. Just four days later on June 12, our greatest fears were realized when a gunman opened fire in the Pulse nightclub in Orlando, killing 49 mostly LGBTQ patrons.
The more things change. Here we are eight long years later and Trump is back not only as a presidential candidate for the third time but as a newly minted felon following his conviction on 34 counts in the Stormy Daniels hush money case. After all the skilled politicians who’ve taken on Trump — everyone from Hillary Clinton to Jeb Bush — who could have predicted it would be a porn star who would take him down?
Of course, he’s down but not out. And now it’s the American electorate that is on trial instead of Trump. Will we really entertain a convicted felon as our president? Or will common sense prevail as it did in 2020 and will the voters of Michigan, Wisconsin, and Pennsylvania send Trump into political oblivion? Time will tell.
In the meantime, equality voters — that is, all LGBTQ Americans and their supporters, families, and friends — must unite and vote to re-elect Joe Biden, no matter what’s happening in Gaza, Ukraine, or anywhere else. The stakes are far more grave than in 2016, when a neophyte Trump threatened us with mere executive orders and hostile Supreme Court picks. Fast forward eight years, and Trump and his toadies are experienced in operating the government and will use it to our detriment in myriad ways, as outlined in the ominous “Project 2025.”
The 2025 project is an 800+ page governing agenda for the next Republican administration that was created by the Heritage Foundation, a conservative think tank. Among other targets, the plan calls for the replacement of secular public education with teachings based on the Bible, outlawing all pornography, and eroding protections for LGBTQ Americans, as the Blade has reported.
Contrary to what many believe, Trump isn’t seeking an authoritarian state, he and his Republican supporters want a Christian theocracy that would criminalize all abortions, overturn marriage equality, and more. A Biden campaign memo obtained exclusively by the Blade earlier this year states that, “Trump’s Project 2025 will be even worse for LGBTQ+ Americans, going beyond the ‘Don’t Say Gay’ bill. A second Trump presidency will make it a mission to erode LGBTQ+ Americans’ rights, and undermine their existence.” For instance, the document notes, Trump would:
• Remove nondiscrimination protections for LGBTQ+ Americans;
• Overturn same-sex marriage and protections against anti-sodomy laws;
• Reverse Title IX to remove protections for transgender students;
• Ban and expel transgender military members;
• Ban LGBTQ books;
• Restrict IVF and surrogacy;
• And appoint more extreme judges who will repeal LGBTQ+ rights.
A Biden campaign official warned that these laws go further than targeting the rights of LGBTQ Americans but in many cases seek “to really undermine their existence in public” — and do not constitute “one-off” issues in states like Florida, Alabama, or Tennessee, but rather a blueprint for national policy that “Trump and Project 2025 would bring to Americans.”
Make no mistake that if Trump wins back the White House, the LGBTQ community will take the brunt of his attacks, especially the trans community. This year’s Pride celebrations must serve as a stark reminder of what’s at stake in November. In 2016, my warnings about the end of Pride may have sounded like hyperbole, but in 2025, Trump’s political enemies will be in jail; his antagonists in the media will be tied up in lawsuits; and the United States as we know it will be gone. We will be a nation in steep decline headed for a Christian theocracy. Only we the voters can prevent that dark future.
Kevin Naff is editor of the Washington Blade. Reach him at [email protected].
Opinions
Trump betrayed his country and must be defeated
Jury convicts former president on all 34 counts
A jury of 12 New Yorkers has found Donald Trump guilty on 34 counts of falsifying business records. I was going to say a jury of his peers, but then that would be an insult to the jury. They are not equal to Trump. He thinks they are below him, and I think they are above him. I don’t know them, but to be a real peer of Trump they would also have to be lying cheats, philanderers, racists, homophobic pigs, found liable for sexual assault. But they, nevertheless, did a good job in deciding he is guilty.
They understood the concept of not confusing Michael Cohen with Trump. They understood this was a case against Trump, not Cohen. Cohen has already been convicted, and served time for his crimes. The prosecutor was correct when he suggested they didn’t choose a liar to work for Trump, he did. Guess it backfired. In his own warped mind Trump will surely forever believe if he had testified, he would have been acquitted. I think if he had testified, the jury would have needed even less than the nine hours it took them to reach the guilty verdicts.
So now we move forward. The judge will decide what punishment Trump gets. He said sentencing will occur on July 11 just days before the Republican convention. I don’t believe he will send him to jail in the middle of an election. Each count he was convicted of is a lower class felony in New York. That means the highest punishment could be four years in jail on each count, but they would all be served concurrently. Or the judge, who will determine the sentence, could just give him probation, which is the logical sentence during the campaign. That means Trump would have to regularly report to a probation officer. But we know Trump will appeal this case, and usually the sentence is held until after the appeal. But upon sentencing, the news media, and the rest of us, will be able to refer to him as a convicted felon. I know I will.
So, from now on when I write about Trump, I will say racist, sexist, misogynist, homophobic pig, found liable for sexual assault, and convicted by a jury of 34 felony counts. The description of Trump keeps getting longer. He will have the distinction of being the first former president convicted of a felony. And there are more possible felonies to go. But judging by what we are seeing and hearing, it wouldn’t surprise me if none of those cases, the ones in Washington, D.C., Georgia, and Florida, get heard before the election.
I have confidence in the decent people of the United States, that they will not make him the first felon elected president, no matter how loud his MAGA cult is. What will be interesting to see as the campaign moves forward, with Trump as a convicted felon, is whether there are any decent Republicans who have the nerve to finally say NO to him being president. What will Nikki Haley and Gov. Sununu do? Will they still stick with him, and go down in history as just two more Trump sycophants.
If we, the decent people in the United States, want to show a proud face to the rest of the world, we will say a loud and resounding NO to Trump. We will relegate him to the garbage heap of history, where he belongs. He is a man who has betrayed his country. A man who is only out for himself, a grifter.
While many believe this election is still close, it will be interesting to see how many of Trump’s voters walk away from him. Nate Cohn wrote in the New York Times, it is definitely winnable for Biden, and that was before Trump’s conviction. He suggested Biden could definitely take Pennsylvania, Michigan, and Wisconsin, and that is enough for him to reach 270 electoral college votes, even if he loses Florida, North Carolina, Georgia, Nevada, and Arizona. I believe he will win those three states, along with Arizona and Nevada. It is now up to the American people, and once again I have trust in them.
Peter Rosenstein is a longtime LGBTQ rights and Democratic Party activist. He writes regularly for the Blade.
Multiple DC street closings set for Saturday Pride parade
Kenyan Supreme Court orders MP to pay LGBTQ activist $5,000
Pride week events roundup
D.C. Latinx Pride seeks to help heal the community
New chapter for Dupont Circle’s Fireplace bar
Claudia Sheinbaum elected Mexico’s first female president
BLADE EXCLUSIVE: Vice President Kamala Harris details what’s at stake in November
Pride organizers urged to ensure Jewish people can safely participate in events
D.C. Pride celebration to include parade, festival, fireworks, and more
