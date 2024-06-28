Connect with us

Celebrate July 4 with area fireworks displays

Festivities planned for National Mall, Baltimore, Rehoboth Beach

Published

3 hours ago

on

The Independence Day fireworks display is scheduled for July 4. (Washington Blade file photo by Michael Key)

The National Mall is the most popular place to watch the D.C. fireworks display; spread a blanket near the Washington Monument, the Jefferson Memorial, or the Lincoln Memorial. The 17-minute display starts at 9:09 p.m. and will be launched from both sides of the Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool.

In Baltimore, the Inner Harbor Fourth of July festivities will begin at 6 p.m. and the fireworks and drone show will begin at 9:30 p.m. downtown at the harbor.

The fireworks in Rehoboth Beach, Del., will be held on Saturday, July 6.

Smithsonian Folklife Festival underway

‘Indigenous Voices of the Americas’ program held on the Mall

Published

3 hours ago

on

June 28, 2024

By

A performance at the 2024 Smithsonian Folklife Festival. (Photo courtesy of the Smithsonian Institution)

The 2024 Smithsonian Folklife Festival takes place on the National Mall June 26–July 1, with the program “Indigenous Voices of the Americas: Celebrating the National Museum of the American Indian.”

Since 1967, the Smithsonian Folklife Festival has been held on the National Mall; events are free. Festival hours are 11 a.m.-5:30 p.m., with evening concerts Friday through Sunday from 5:30-7 p.m. For details on specific events, visit festival.si.edu/visit.

Arlington Pride is here

Festival to be held at Long Bridge Park

Published

3 hours ago

on

June 28, 2024

By

The 2024 Arlington Pride Festival will be held Saturday, June 29 at 12 p.m. at Long Bridge Park. 

This event will be a gathering of the community showcasing local talent, food, and vibrant entertainment. The event will be a celebration of diversity and love. 

Attendance is free and more details are available on Eventbrite

Baltimore Trans Pride set for June 29

March, block party among planned events

Published

3 hours ago

on

June 28, 2024

By

A scene from the Baltimore Trans Pride march in 2022. (Washington Blade file photo by Linus Berggren)

Baltimore Safe Haven sponsors the return of Baltimore Trans Pride, scheduled for Saturday, June 29. The event will feature a march, block party, more than 50 business and nonprofit vendors, a youth zone, an elder zone, and a full lineup of local and national musical talent. The event will take place on N. Charles Street between North Avenue and 29th Street.

For more information, visit baltimoretranspride.com.

