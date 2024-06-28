Out & About
Celebrate July 4 with area fireworks displays
Festivities planned for National Mall, Baltimore, Rehoboth Beach
The National Mall is the most popular place to watch the D.C. fireworks display; spread a blanket near the Washington Monument, the Jefferson Memorial, or the Lincoln Memorial. The 17-minute display starts at 9:09 p.m. and will be launched from both sides of the Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool.
In Baltimore, the Inner Harbor Fourth of July festivities will begin at 6 p.m. and the fireworks and drone show will begin at 9:30 p.m. downtown at the harbor.
The fireworks in Rehoboth Beach, Del., will be held on Saturday, July 6.
Featured Local Savings
Out & About
Smithsonian Folklife Festival underway
‘Indigenous Voices of the Americas’ program held on the Mall
The 2024 Smithsonian Folklife Festival takes place on the National Mall June 26–July 1, with the program “Indigenous Voices of the Americas: Celebrating the National Museum of the American Indian.”
Since 1967, the Smithsonian Folklife Festival has been held on the National Mall; events are free. Festival hours are 11 a.m.-5:30 p.m., with evening concerts Friday through Sunday from 5:30-7 p.m. For details on specific events, visit festival.si.edu/visit.
Out & About
Arlington Pride is here
Festival to be held at Long Bridge Park
The 2024 Arlington Pride Festival will be held Saturday, June 29 at 12 p.m. at Long Bridge Park.
This event will be a gathering of the community showcasing local talent, food, and vibrant entertainment. The event will be a celebration of diversity and love.
Attendance is free and more details are available on Eventbrite.
Out & About
Baltimore Trans Pride set for June 29
March, block party among planned events
Baltimore Safe Haven sponsors the return of Baltimore Trans Pride, scheduled for Saturday, June 29. The event will feature a march, block party, more than 50 business and nonprofit vendors, a youth zone, an elder zone, and a full lineup of local and national musical talent. The event will take place on N. Charles Street between North Avenue and 29th Street.
For more information, visit baltimoretranspride.com.
How to protect yourself from rental scams
Ever taken a cross-country drive in the back seat?
Behind the bar with Moon Rabbit’s Thi Nguyen
A confused Biden and a deranged Trump
Comings & Goings
HISTORIC: Biden pardons discharged LGBTQ veterans
Queer TV anchors in Md. use their platform ‘to fight for what’s right’
Suspect in 1996 murder of lesbian couple in Shenandoah National Park identified
Camp Free2Be helping trans youth find community
Gay US ambassador to Hungary marches in Budapest Pride parade
Sign Up for Weekly E-Blast
Popular
-
The White House2 days ago
HISTORIC: Biden pardons discharged LGBTQ veterans
-
a&e features2 days ago
Queer TV anchors in Md. use their platform ‘to fight for what’s right’
-
Virginia5 days ago
Suspect in 1996 murder of lesbian couple in Shenandoah National Park identified
-
Local4 days ago
Camp Free2Be helping trans youth find community