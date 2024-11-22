News
Timothy Atkin prepping debut film, ‘Lillian, Next Door’
The Comings & Goings column is about sharing the professional successes of our community. We want to recognize those landing new jobs, new clients for their business, joining boards of organizations and other achievements. Please share your successes with us at [email protected].
Congratulations to Timothy Atkin for following his dream and seeing it come to fruition with the film “Lillian, Next Door.” He said, “In 2015, shortly after my husband Steve and I got married, the company I worked for was sold and I took a break from the corporate world I’d known for the prior 16 years. I didn’t want to one day look back and say to myself, ‘What if I’d tried?’ Those four words unlocked a memory. Shortly after writing and directing my first play in 5th grade at Oakton Elementary, my father was transferred by the Navy. On my last day in school, my teacher wrote a note on my folder: ‘To a great playwright.’ Another four words that were etched in my memory and had a major impact. With those thoughts and memories, and encouragement from my husband and friends, I wrote the feature film script ‘Lillian, Next Door.’ After completing the first draft, I returned to the corporate world and my film plans simmered in the background. I’m thankful that several years later, I met director Janice Engel, whose film ‘Raise Hell: The Life & Times of Molly Ivins,’ was being released in theaters nationwide. My screenplay resonated with her, and we began a collaboration. … we’re casting the lead roles and raising the final funds so we can film in 2025.”
Atkin is founder of 40 Years Running Films, where he works to create and produce films that are thoughtful, stylish, and original. Like all producers, Atkin is always looking for investors.
Prior to this Timothy worked at Anthology, Inc., Boca Raton Florida; was Chief Administrative Officer, Blackboard, Inc.; worked in government as Special Assistant to the Director, The White House Office of National Drug Control Policy; and was a White House Fellow, National Security Council. He served with the U.S. Coast Guard, as a Lieutenant Commander / Commanding Officer. He is a trustee, The Children’s Inn, at NIH.
Asia
Transgender activists celebrate legal advances in India, Pakistan
Akkai Padmashali on Nov. 12 obtained passport for child
Transgender activists in India and Pakistan are celebrating two legal advances in their respective countries.
Akkai Padmashali, an Indian trans activist, made history on Nov. 12 by obtaining a passport for her 5-year-old child, Avin, without including a father’s name. As a trans woman and single mother, she set a precedent not only for the trans community but for all women in the country raising children on their own.
Padmashali, who is one of India’s most prominent trans activists, in 2019 became the first trans woman in the country to officially adopt a child. A year earlier, she made history in Karnataka by becoming the first trans woman in the state to register her marriage with her husband, Vasudev V.
Padmashali expressed her joy to the media when she adopted Avin, stating she had always dreamed of becoming a mother.
“It has been my dream and desire,” said Padmashali in 2019. “Our families have accepted the baby. It’s heart-warming to see the little one playing on my mother’s lap. I just hope that he does not face any kind of discrimination and social stigma when he grows up.”
In 2019, the same year Avin was born, parliament passed the Transgender Persons (Protection of Rights) Act.
The law seeks to safeguard the rights of trans people and promote their welfare. It includes provisions for issuing identity certificates, protecting against discrimination in education, employment, healthcare, and other sectors, and establishing welfare programs. The law also addressed physical, sexual, verbal, emotional, and economic abuse through protections and rehabilitation programs, introduced complaint officers to handle grievances, and outlined penalties for offenses against trans people.
The Narendra Modi-led government on Dec. 23, 2016, amended the passport policy to accommodate single parents and others who may not wish to include a father’s name in the application. This move was part of broader efforts to streamline and liberalize the passport process in India. One significant change was the modification of the application form, allowing applicants to list either the mother’s name, father’s name, or legal guardian’s name, instead of requiring both parents’ names. The change sought to benefit single mothers, orphans, and children raised by legal guardians.
Padmashali during an interview with the Washington Blade emphasized this issue extends beyond the trans community.
“This is not a question of the community—maybe a single mother, a single parent, most of the women across the world,” she said.
“People are struggling with the identity crisis,” Padmashali added. “In a system of majoritarian, there are so many people who are in the process of questioning the notion of marriage, questions the notion of civil relationship or partnership. Especially in my case, born a male, transformed into a female, and challenged the notion of patriarchal institutions in that way. I claim myself as a woman and also adopting a child, getting the child every document from the government is a big challenge. Especially in the state of Karnataka, I did not find it challenging — very supportive officers, a very supportive government, and a very supportive environment.”
Padmashali told the Blade she was very happy with the process of obtaining a passport for her child, describing it as completely hassle-free.
“I think the passport authority of this country is very sensitive. The passport gives a certain amount of recognition, especially for the transgender community,” said Padmashali. “Many transgender women have also adopted children, but [are] struggling with lots of identity crises.”
“In my case, it was a completely different scenario, I got my passport as a female, and Avin’s also getting the passport without naming the father, I think it’s a national issue,” she added. “From the transgender person’s point of view, I am happy that my Supreme Court has recognized the community and the parliament has recognized the Transgender Protection Act. India is in process of progressing, I would say.”
Pakistan’s Sindh province could implement first-ever Transgender Education Policy
Authorities in in Pakistan’s Sindh province — the country’s third-largest by land and its second most populous — on Nov. 13 approved the first-ever Transgender Education Policy.
The policy includes a separate category for trans children on school and college admission forms, alongside existing male and female options.
Sindh Education Minister Syed Sardar Ali Shah chaired the meeting during which the Transgender Education Policy was approved. A press release says it will now go before the provincial Cabinet for final approval.
The press release notes the proposed policy seeks to eliminate discrimination by providing education for trans children, and introducing job quotas for trans people in the recruitment of teachers.
The Sindh government says trans activists and advocates helped develop the policy.
Shah highlighted the significant challenges faced by the trans community in accessing education, including prejudice, mistreatment, and exclusion. He noted that financial constraints and limited employment opportunities often make education unaffordable, while the fear of harassment in educational institutions further deters transgender individuals from pursuing it. Shah also emphasized that the policy aims to safeguard the identity, safety, and educational needs of trans people.
The press release notes the policy also includes training for teachers to understand the psychological and educational challenges that trans children face. It also aims to develop skills among trans people, and foster a harassment-free environment within educational institutions. The policy seeks to raise public awareness about the need to promote equal opportunities and rights for trans people.
Anusha Tahir Butt, chair of the Transgender Empowerment Organization, said the Transgender Education Policy’s initial approval as a significant step towards greater inclusion and equality for trans people.
“This policy acknowledges the challenges faced by transgender individuals in accessing education and employment, offering them a dedicated space in schools, colleges, and government jobs,” said Butt. “It’s a much-needed step in breaking down the societal barriers of discrimination, harassment, and exclusion that transgender people often face.”
“By including separate categories for transgender children on admission forms and reserving job quotas, Sindh is helping to create a more supportive and equitable environment,” she added. “The policy also focuses on teacher training, anti-harassment measures, and skill development programs, all of which contribute to empowering transgender individuals to lead independent, fulfilling lives. This is a powerful example of how policy can drive social change and encourage a more inclusive society in Pakistan. “
Butt noted societal stigma and prejudice against the LGBTQ community remain deeply entrenched in Pakistan, particularly in conservative areas.
“Discrimination and harassment in educational institutions could deter transgender and LGBTQ students from pursuing their education, despite the policy’s provisions for anti-harassment measures,” she said. “Furthermore, effective implementation could be challenged by limited resources, infrastructure, and political will, particularly in rural areas. Bureaucratic delays and gaps in broader legal protections for LGBTQ rights may also impede the progress of these initiatives.”
Politics
Karine Jean-Pierre addresses anti-trans bathroom policy targeting Sarah McBride
HRC condemns the effort as ‘cruel’ and ‘discriminatory’
During a briefing on Thursday, White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre addressed the controversy over House Speaker Mike Johnson’s (R-La.) move to restrict access to single-sex facilities in the U.S. Capitol and House office buildings based on birth gender.
The new policy, which mirrors a proposal introduced by U.S. Rep. Nancy Mace (R-S.C.) on Monday that was supported by other House Republicans including U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (Ga.), comes as Congress prepares to welcome its first trans member, Sarah McBride.
Mace conceded that her bathroom policy was intended to target the Delaware state senator, who will represent the state’s at-large congressional district when she is seated in January.
“When I think about that question, I think about what the congresswoman-elect said,” Jean-Pierre told reporters, referencing a statement issued by McBride on Wednesday. “As you know, the president has a close relationship with and is very proud of her.”
She continued, “And what she said is ‘I’m not here to fight about bathrooms. I’m here to fight for Delawareans and to bring down costs facing families.’ And we agree with her. We think that’s incredibly important: To focus on the American people” and her constituents.
Asked whether President Joe Biden has been in touch with McBride in recent days, Jean-Pierre said, “I don’t have a conversation to speak to,” adding that “as you know” the two spoke when the president made a congratulatory call to McBride on election night.
“He was able to call her and congratulate her,” the press secretary said. “I don’t have anything else to add, but I think her words speak volumes.”
McBride’s statement, published on X, reads in part, “Like all members, I will follow the rules as outlined by Speaker Johnson, even if I disagree with them. This effort to distract from the real issues facing this country hasn’t distracted me over the last several days.”
I’m not here to fight about bathrooms. I’m here to fight for Delawareans and to bring down costs facing families. pic.twitter.com/bCuv7pIZBY— Sarah McBride (@SarahEMcBride) November 20, 2024
Following Johnson’s introduction of the bathroom policy on Wednesday, Human Rights Campaign President Kelley Robinson shared a statement with the Washington Blade:
“This new cruel and discriminatory policy has nothing to do with helping the American people or addressing their priorities–it’s all about hurting people.
“It targets not just Rep.-elect McBride, but all trans and nonbinary people who work and visit the Capitol — public servants who have been working in the Capitol for years but are now suddenly the subject of cynical political games.
Speaker Johnson has proven yet again that the Republican majority is more focused on culture wars than on the needs of the country.”
National
GOP bill calls for trans bathroom restrictions in D.C. gov’t buildings
Rep. Mace says measure would ‘protect women and girls’
U.S. Rep. Nancy Mace (R-S.C.) announced on Nov. 20 that she planned to introduce a bill that would prohibit transgender people from using bathrooms and other “single sex facilities” that do not conform to their gender assigned at birth in all U.S. government buildings nationwide and all D.C. government buildings.
The broad wording of the bill appears to include D.C. public schools, which operate in D.C.-owned buildings, as well as D.C. public libraries and recreation facilities.
The proposed bill, which Mace posted on X, is called the “Protecting Woman’s Private Spaces Act.”
It defines a single-sex facility as “a space intended for the use of one biological sex (male or female), including (A) restroom; (B) locker room; or (C) changing rooms.”
It defines “federal property” as “any building, land, or other real property owned, leased, or occupied by any department, agency, or instrumentality of the United States (including the Department of Defense and the United States Postal Service), or any other instrumentality wholly owned by the United States, or by any department or agency of the District of Columbia or any territory or possession of the United States.”
An official with the House Periodical Press Gallery said the bill did not appear to have been placed in the House bill “hopper” as of Thursday, Nov. 21, and would likely be formally introduced and assigned to a committee when the House returns from its Thanksgiving recess on Dec. 3. Both the House and Senate began their holiday recess on Thursday, Nov. 21.
Congressional observers have said Democrats will almost certainly block the bill from being passed in the current Congress, where Democrats control the Senate until January, when the Republican-controlled House and Senate takes office.
But most observers familiar with Congress believe a bill such as this one is still likely to be blocked by a Senate filibuster waged by one or more LGBTQ supportive senators. Under the Senate filibuster rule, 60 votes are needed to end the filibuster and bring a bill to the Senate floor for a vote.
Mace’s bill nevertheless highlights the possibility that other bills will be introduced in 2025 by Republicans and possibly by the incoming administration of President-elect Trump to curtail or eliminate D.C.’s home rule government.
Under the city’s current home rule government created by Congress in the early 1970s through the D.C. Home Rule Act, Congress retained full authority to pass or change D.C. laws. And all laws passed by the D.C. Council and signed by the D.C. mayor must go through a 30-day congressional review period in which Congress has the authority to block or change a D.C.-passed law.
However, until recently, Congress rarely intervened in local D.C. government affairs and almost always allowed D.C. passed legislation to become law.
Mace, meanwhile, proposed her bill to restrict transgender use of restrooms and other facilities in federal and D.C. buildings shortly after she introduced a House resolution calling for banning trans women from using women’s bathrooms in the U.S. Capitol and surrounding House office buildings.
Mace confirmed that her resolution, which was approved and put in place by House Speaker Mike Johnson (R-La.), was aimed at preventing incoming Rep. Sarah McBride (D-Del.) from using the women’s restrooms at the Capitol. McBride became the first trans person to win election to the U.S. Congress.
A spokesperson for D.C. Congressional Del. Eleanor Holmes Norton (D-D.C.) couldn’t immediately be reached for comment on Mace’s bill. Norton has led efforts in the past to oppose and defeat bills calling for curtailing or ending D.C. home rule.
The Washington Post reports that D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser also did not have an immediate comment on the Mace bill.
“I’m unaware of there being any problems or controversy over bathrooms in the District,” D.C. Council Chair Phil Mendelson (D-At-Large) said in a statement to the Washington Blade. “This legislation is an affront to Home Rule, and I don’t support it,” he said in referring to the Mace bill.
“If they are going to come up with these completely unnecessary regulations, there is no need to drag the District of Columbia into Republican culture wars,” Mendelson said.
Activist Evan Greer, director of digital rights group Fight for the Future, was ejected from the Project Liberty “Summit on the Future of the Internet” at Georgetown University on Thursday, after confronting panelist Rep. Nancy Mace (R-S.C.). See the video on Tik Tok here.
RFK Jr. as HHS secretary spells trouble for trans healthcare
Transgender activists celebrate legal advances in India, Pakistan
Karine Jean-Pierre addresses anti-trans bathroom policy targeting Sarah McBride
Washington lawyer Carolee Byrley dies at age 60
RFK Jr.’s views on HIV, LGBTQ health raise concerns
D.C. Log Cabin victory party for Trump draws 150
House speaker bars trans women from restrooms on Transgender Day of Remembrance
Kamala Harris’s loss prompts mixed reaction in India
