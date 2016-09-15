Brian Justin Crum places fourth on ‘America’s Got Talent’

Brian Justin Crum finished in fourth place during the finals round of “America’s Got Talent” on Wednesday.

Crum, 28, wrapped up Tuesday’s show with a cover of “Man in the Mirror” by Michael Jackson. The performance earned him yet another standing ovation and impressed the judges. Although Simon Cowell said he thought the choice of song was a mistake at first, he remarked: “halfway through, I thought, you just made the best decision of your life with that song.”

However, the praise wasn’t enough for America’s vote because on Wednesday the results revealed 12-year-old singer-songwriter Grace VanderWaal won the $1 million prize and will headline a show at the PH Showroom at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino in Las Vegas on October 27-29.

Crum wanted his fans to know winning isn’t everything when he tweeted “Dont be sad guys!!! Im not!”

Watch Crum’s final performance below.