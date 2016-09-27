September 27, 2016 at 7:24 pm EDT | by Hugh Clarke
PHOTOS: Presidential debate watch parties
The Human Rights Campaign hosted a presidential debate watch party at Number Nine on Sept. 26, 2016. (Washington Blade photo by Hugh Clarke)
Several local LGBT night spots held watch parties for the presidential debate on Monday. The Human Rights Campaign hosted the event at Number Nine. There were also watch parties at JR.’s and Nellies Sports Bar. (Washington Blade photos by Hugh Clarke)
Nellie’s Sports Bar held a presidential debate watch party on Monday. (Washington Blade photo by Hugh Clarke)