September 29, 2016 at 12:15 am EDT | by Michael K. Lavers
Haitian government orders cancellation of LGBT festival

gay news, Washington Blade

A Haitian government official this week ordered the cancellation of an LGBT festival.

Organizers of an LGBT festival that was to have taken place this week in the Haitian capital cancelled the event amid fears of violence and a government official’s decision to ban it.

The Massimadi Haiti festival, which was scheduled to begin in Port-au-Prince on Tuesday, sought to celebrate the Afro-Caribbean LGBT community. Film screenings, art exhibits and other events were slated to take place at venues throughout the Haitian capital through Friday.

Kouraj, a Haitian LGBT advocacy group, organized the festival that was to have taken place in the country for the first time. It’s main organizers are based in Montreal.

Josué Azor, a photographer who documents Port-au-Prince’s LGBT nightlife, was scheduled to showcase his work at the festival.

He told the Washington Blade on Wednesday during a telephone interview from the Haitian capital that organizers of the festival agreed to postpone it after they received threats.

“The organizers had to stop because they thought they would burn all the places,” said Azor.

Jean Renel Senatus, a member of the Haitian Senate, publicly criticized the festival. The Associated Press reported that Capital Commissioner Jean Danton Léger banned the event in order to protect what he described to a local radio station as the country’s “moral and social” values.

“There are very homophobic people who are against it,” Charlot Jeudy of Kouraj told the Associated Press. “The government official who is responsible for the jurisdiction of Port-au-Prince has also taken a decision to prevent the festival for now.”

“But we still plan on holding Massimadi in the future,” she added.

Azor criticized Léger and the 10 other politicians who spoke out against the festival.

“It’s not about the festival,” Azor told the Blade. “Maybe the festival cannot happen because of other situations, but when you have politicians — men that are in power — and they can make that kind of decision, it’s like a slippery slope for the violation of liberties that are normally protected by the law.”

Haiti borders the Dominican Republic on the island of Hispaniola.

Bob Satawake, the husband of U.S. Ambassador to the Dominican Republic James “Wally” Brewster, in a statement to the Blade criticized Haitian officials over the decision to ban the festival.

“It is sad to see elected officials of a democracy make a conscious choice to marginalize their fellow citizens who they are elected to represent,” said Satawake. “A true democracy cannot exist when all citizens of that society are not treated equally under the law.”

The Haitian Embassy in D.C. has yet to respond to the Blade’s request for comment.

U.S. groups preach against ‘everything that is Haitian’

Haiti decriminalized consensual same-sex sexual relations in 1986.

Azor told the Blade that homophobic and transphobic attitudes persist in the country, but he said physical violence against LGBT Haitians is rare.

A mob attacked a British man and his partner in 2013 as they celebrated their engagement in Port-au-Prince. Azor insisted the majority of Haitians are tolerant towards LGBT people in their country.

“You will find that homosexuals have their spaces where they live and they sell things,” he said. “They have their lives.”

The number of Protestant and evangelical groups from the U.S. that operated in Haiti increased dramatically after the 2010 earthquake that killed more than 100,000 people in the impoverished country. Azor told the Blade these organizations preached against homosexuality, Voodoo and “everything that is Haitian.”

“They came with the idea to (serve) God or to make people become Protestant and in exchange they give some kind of education, maybe some food,” he said. “So you have that and they are preaching this kind of hate.”

Azor said the Haitian government has done nothing to challenge them.

“It’s like they have a free pass to do whatever they want because they have power,” he told the Blade.

Michael K. Lavers has been a staff writer for the Washington Blade since May 2012. The passage of Maryland's same-sex marriage law, the HIV/AIDS epidemic, the burgeoning LGBT rights movement in Latin America and the consecration of gay New Hampshire Bishop V. Gene Robinson are among the many stories he has covered since his career began in 2002. Follow Michael

troy_dayton_and_johnny_mercado_460x470_courtesy_the_couple watermark
Local
CELEBRATIONS: Troy Dayton and Johnny Mercado
Richard L. Rindskopf dies at 63
Judge dismisses part of gay D.C. cop’s bias lawsuit
Rabbi calls car vandalism a hate crime
Local security company hires 5 trans women
Clinton hailed as winner at D.C. debate parties
vote_here_sign_460x470_by_bigstock watermark
National
ID laws may ‘disenfranchise’ 34,000 trans voters
Obama admin hosts bisexual briefing
Equality Fla. Pulse fund raises $9.5 million
Calif. bans official travel to anti-LGBT states
Judge to Ohio school: ‘Treat Jane Doe as the girl she is’
Obama appointees celebrate progress at ‘LGBT44 Reunion’
Terry Stone, gay news, Washington Blade watermark
World
Haitian government orders cancellation of LGBT festival
Colombian government, FARC sign historic peace deal
Campaign against Hungarian migrant referendum references ISIS
Mexico City anti-marriage march draws tens of thousands
Militants use social media to lure, kill gay Iraqi men
HRC, Mexico groups launch LGBT workplace initiative
election_2016_460x470_by_Bigstock watermark
Opinions
Suffering from Election Stress Disorder
‘I prepared to be president’
Tobacco kills more HIV-positive D.C. residents than AIDS
Gay men talking about mental health
Trump is a cancer on society
Censorship of books, ideas alive and well
beekman_boys_460x470_courtesy_the_couple watermark
Arts & Entertainment
Beekman or bust
Arnold Schwarzenegger says dad hit him because he thought he was gay
First Pride flag launched into space
Alex Newell stars in CDC HIV prevention video
Pro skateboarder Brian Anderson comes out
Pecs, abs, pop and the violin
© Copyright Brown, Naff, Pitts Omnimedia, Inc. 2016. All rights reserved.
Washington Blade Newsletter

Signup!

Get our top stories emailed to you every Thursday and specials offers from our partners.

Close this popup