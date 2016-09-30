September 30, 2016 at 4:10 pm EDT | by Chris Johnson
CIAA latest to cancel games in North Carolina over HB2
North Carolina, gay news, Washington Blade

The CIAA has cancelled games in North Carolina as a result of the anti-LGBT law. (Washington Blade photo by Michael K. Lavers)

Following similar decisions made by other collegiate sports organizations, the Central Intercollegiate Athletic Association has announced it’ll relocate championship games in North Carolina over its recently enacted anti-LGBT law.

The CIAA — which mostly consists of historically black colleges and universities — said in a statement Friday its board of directors reached the decision to relocate 8 of its 10 North Carolina-based conference championships.

“The CIAA’s transition, beginning with the relocation of 8 championships, is the first step in demonstrating that the conference does not support laws which prevent communities from effectively protecting student-athletes and fans,” the statement says.

Signed by North Carolin Gov. Pat McCrory after a single day of consideration by the state legislature, House Bill 2 bans pro-LGBT non-discrimination ordinances in the state, undoing one recently enacted in Charlotte, and prohibits transgender people from using the public restroom in schools and government buildings consistent with their gender identity.

Enactment of the law resulted in consternation in the business community; many businesses cancelled activities and expansion plans in North Carolina as a result of the law. Prior to the CIAA’s decision, the National Collegiate Athletic Association and the Atlantic Coast Conference cancelled championship games in the state.

Chad Griffin, president of the Human Rights Campaign, commended the CIAA for moving its championship games out of North Carolina and blamed McCrory for the loss.

“Make no mistake, the fact that more championships are being moved out of North Carolina is a direct result of Pat McCrory’s stubborn refusal to repeal HB2,” Griffin said. “McCrory’s reckless response to the mess he created by signing HB2 into law continues to inflict serious harm on the state. Lawmakers who continue to ignore the overwhelming majority of North Carolinians and business leaders demanding the discriminatory law be repealed do so at their own risk come November.”

Chris Johnson is Chief Political & White House Reporter for the Washington Blade. Johnson attends the daily White House press briefings and is a member of the White House Correspondents' Association. Follow Chris

