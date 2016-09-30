September 30, 2016 at 2:20 pm EDT | by Mariah Cooper
‘The Hillary Shimmy Song’ explodes on internet
(Screenshot via YouTube.)

(Screenshot via YouTube.)

Hillary Clinton’s little shimmy during Monday’s presidential debate has taken a life of its own and spawned memes, gifs and even a song.

“The Hillary Shimmy Song,” written by YouTube user Jonathan Mann, has gone viral with more than one million views. The catchy tune riffs on the much talked about moment when Clinton let out a “Whoo” and  a small shimmy in response to Donald Trump.

The lyrics read:

This dude is coming at me
I just smile and let him be
The dude brought your own rope
He put the bullet in the gun so
I’m just gonna shimmy

Shimmy Shimmy Shimmy Shimmy
HRC
Shimmy Shimmy Shimmy Shimmy
Hillary

He just keeps on shouting, “Wrong!”
So I’ll get my Jim Halpert on
He is a flightless bird
I think I’ll never say another word
I’ll just be singing this song

Watch it below.

LOGO breaks ratings records with ‘All Stars 2’ and ‘Prince Charming’
DC Comics confirms Wonder Woman is queer
Lady Gaga will headline Super Bowl 2017 halftime show
Home and garden events for fall
Years & Years music video ‘Meteorite’ brings sparkly dance party
