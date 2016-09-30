‘The Hillary Shimmy Song’ explodes on internet

Hillary Clinton’s little shimmy during Monday’s presidential debate has taken a life of its own and spawned memes, gifs and even a song.

“The Hillary Shimmy Song,” written by YouTube user Jonathan Mann, has gone viral with more than one million views. The catchy tune riffs on the much talked about moment when Clinton let out a “Whoo” and a small shimmy in response to Donald Trump.

The lyrics read:

This dude is coming at me

I just smile and let him be

The dude brought your own rope

He put the bullet in the gun so

I’m just gonna shimmy

Shimmy Shimmy Shimmy Shimmy

HRC

Shimmy Shimmy Shimmy Shimmy

Hillary

He just keeps on shouting, “Wrong!”

So I’ll get my Jim Halpert on

He is a flightless bird

I think I’ll never say another word

I’ll just be singing this song

Watch it below.