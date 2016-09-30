‘The Hillary Shimmy Song’ explodes on internet

Hillary Clinton’s little shimmy during Monday’s presidential debate has taken a life of its own and spawned memes, gifs and even a song.
“The Hillary Shimmy Song,” written by YouTube user Jonathan Mann, has gone viral with more than one million views. The catchy tune riffs on the much talked about moment when Clinton let out a “Whoo” and a small shimmy in response to Donald Trump.
The lyrics read:
This dude is coming at me
I just smile and let him be
The dude brought your own rope
He put the bullet in the gun so
I’m just gonna shimmy
Shimmy Shimmy Shimmy Shimmy
HRC
Shimmy Shimmy Shimmy Shimmy
Hillary
He just keeps on shouting, “Wrong!”
So I’ll get my Jim Halpert on
He is a flightless bird
I think I’ll never say another word
I’ll just be singing this song
Watch it below.