Republicans deny Trump would undo LGBT advances

Donald Trump has cozied up to anti-LGBT evangelical leaders, endorsed “religious freedom” legislation and said he’s “with the state” on North Carolina’s HB2 law, but pro-LGBT Republicans say he wouldn’t roll back LGBT rights if elected president.

High-profile Republicans who support LGBT rights denied Trump posed a threat to them when speaking with the Washington Blade at the Log Cabin Republicans annual “Spirit of Lincoln” dinner Wednesday evening in D.C.

Ted Olson, a former U.S. solicitor general under George W. Bush who was a lead attorney in litigation that won marriage equality in California and Virginia, pushed back on the idea LGBT rights advances would evaporate under a Trump administration.

“I don’t think so,” Olson said. “I don’t have any insight or special knowledge, but based upon what he’s said and other things like that that I’ve heard, I think that he’ll be fine with it.”

Olson said he thinks LGBT right advances would continue under Trump, adding on the U.S. Supreme Court ruling in favor of same-sex marriage, “He can’t change marriage issues. The Supreme Court decided it’s a constitutional question.”

“He couldn’t change it if he wanted,” Olson said. “I just don’t think he would change any of that. I don’t think that is something that is on his mind, but I don’t have any special knowledge.”

Grover Norquist, president of Americans for Tax Reform, seemed bemused in response to the Blade’s question on whether Trump would roll back LGBT rights and asked: “Why one would expect that?”

When the Blade pointed out Trump’s campaign positions, including his pledge to appoint conservative justices to the Supreme Court who could reverse marriage equality, Norquist said the marriage issue is settled.

“At this point, I don’t think the issue of same-sex marriage hangs on the balance of a court decision,” Norquist said. “That may have been true at one point, but I just don’t think that makes sense at this point.”

Norquist compared the ruling in favor of same-sex marriage to the spikes in the parking lots of car rental agencies that prevent drivers from backing up once a vehicle is returned.

“There’s no backing up on certain things,” Norquist said. “There’s no backing up on the Second Amendment. There’s no backing up on gay rights. I think that if you roll your car back you get a flat tire.”

Citing the large percentage of LGBT people in U.S. cities, Norquist said the issue they should be concerned about is the condition of municipalities under Democratic control, which Trump has said is dire and he’d fix as president.

“The Democrats can’t do anything the teacher’s union and public sector unions don’t allow,” Norquist said. “You can’t make cities work if the unions gets to make the decisions, and gays tend to live in the cities rather than rural areas, and if you want a city to work, you can’t have the Democratic agenda and have the either education system work, the transportation system work, the judicial system work.”

The ruling in favor of same-sex marriage, Norquist said, “frees up the gay community to vote on other issues, ones where the Democrats do very poorly.”

“Once you’ve gotten past the barrier of whether gays are going to be treated fairly like everybody else, what does the Democratic Party offer the gay community?” Norquist said. “I don’t see anything.”

When the Blade pointed out LGBT advocates are seeking federal LGBT non-discrimination protections, which Trump this election cycle hasn’t said he supports, Norquist dismissed the importance of such a measure.

“I don’t know where one is with those issues,” Norquist said. “I think the way you move forward on this stuff is to change people’s minds, not laws. I’m not sure that racial preferences have helped in the past in terms of laws. I think we’re doing well and need to do better in just treating everybody civilly and cheerfully and having no law impede anybody’s ability to do what they want.”

Pro-LGBT Republicans at Log Cabin’s dinner denied Trump would roll back LGBT rights at the same time the organization is considering whether or not to endorse him. Log Cabin’s board considered the issue at its meeting Wednesday, but the organization has yet to announce a decision.

Jim Kolbe, a gay former U.S. House member who represented Arizona and has said he won’t vote for Trump, also said he doesn’t think LGBT rights would be in jeopardy if the candidate were elected president.

“The one area I would be least concerned with Trump’s performance is the LGBT area because I think coming from New York and his personality, he doesn’t care that much about it,” Kolbe said. “He’s not a great advocate, but I don’t think he would roll back any of the advances we’ve made. My concern with Trump is everything else — foreign policy, economic policy — everything else.”

Kolbe also denied Trump’s association with anti-LGBT evangelical leaders and others who oppose LGBT rights is a concern.

“He’s also reached out to the other side,” Kolbe said. “Yes, of course. I think he’s reaching out to every group that he can and, as I said, I don’t think the guy has a real philosophical view. He’s not like probably his vice presidential candidate, [Mike] Pence, who would be more philosophically opposed to LGBT rights. I’m not worried about Trump if he was president on those issues, I’m worried about him on everything else.”