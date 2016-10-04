October 4, 2016 at 2:54 pm EDT | by Mariah Cooper
‘Mean Girls’ musical to make world debut in D.C. next year
(Screenshot via YouTube.)

For “Mean Girls” fans October 3 is now more than just the date Aaron Samuels asked Cady Heron what day it was. It’s also now the date the official news broke that “Mean Girls” will make its musical theater debut in D.C. next fall.

Details on dates and a theater have not yet been released, but “Mean Girls” screenwriter Tina Fey will pen the stage version’s script. “30 Rock” composer Jeff Richmond, also Fey’s husband, is set to write the music and “Legally Blonde: The Musical” lyricist Nell Benjamin will be included on the project.

The musical  will be an adaptation of the 2004 cult classic movie starring Lindsay Lohan as a transfer high school student who becomes engrossed in the world of popular high school cliques. The film also stars Rachel McAdams, Amanda Seyfried, Lacey Chabert, Jonathan Bennett, Amy Poehler and Daniel Franzese.

Casting for the musical has not yet been released.

