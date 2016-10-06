October 6, 2016 at 12:22 pm EDT | by Mariah Cooper
Kylie Minogue won’t marry until Australia legalizes same-sex marriage

Kylie Minogue’s fiancé, actor Joshua Sasse, has vowed not to marry until same-sex marriage is legal in Australia.

Sasse, 28, told the Seven Network on Thursday that he and the Australian-born singer, 48, won’t walk down the aisle until everyone in the country has the same right.

“I simply can’t fathom on any level whether it’s moral, religious, or anything, that I have the right to get married and to marry the person I love, and that somebody else doesn’t just because of their own sexual orientation. That is not what equality is all about,” Sasse told the Seven Network on Thursday.

The Australian government will hold a public vote on same-sex marriage in February 2017.

Sasse has launched “Say I Do Down Under,” a T-shirt campaign that benefits Australians for Equality. Celebrities such as Dolly Parton, Margot Robbie and Kelly Ripa have shown support for the campaign.

