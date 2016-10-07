October 7, 2016 at 4:32 pm EDT | by Chris Johnson
Rubio’s score plummets to ‘0’ in HRC congressional ratings
Marco Rubio, Values Voter Summit, Republican Party, United States Senate, U.S. Congress, Washington Blade, gay news

U.S. Sen. Marco Rubio (R-Fla.) scored a “0” on the Human Rights Campaign congressional scorecard. (Washington Blade photo by Michael Key)

After citing the mass shooting at a gay nightclub in Florida as a reason to seek re-election, Sen. Marco Rubio (R-Fla.) has earned the lowest rating possible on LGBT rights in the Human Rights Campaign’s latest congressional scorecard.

HRC’s scorecard of the 114th Congress — made public by the organization on Friday — rates Rubio at “0” out of a possible “100” on LGBT votes in the U.S. Senate.

The score is based on Rubio’s votes against amendments that would have ensured Social Security and veteran spousal benefits for married same-sex couples, measures that would enact non-discrimination protections for LGBT students and LGBT homeless youth and his vote against confirmation of U.S. Attorney General Loretta Lynch. Rubio was also docked points for not co-sponsoring the Equality Act, the Safe Schools Improvement Act and the Global Respect Act.

The “0” rating indicates Rubio’s score on LGBT rights keeps falling. In the 113th Congress, Rubio scored “22” and lost points for casting a vote against the Employment Non-Discrimination Act. Rubio scored a “47” in the 112th Congress.

David Stacy, government affairs director for HRC, slammed Rubio for not only refusing to embrace LGBT rights, but having “moved backwards during his time in the Senate.”

“Marco Rubio has voted to keep LGBTQ people in fear of being denied a job because of who they are or whom they love,” Stacy said. In addition to voting against bipartisan employment protections, Rubio voted against a bipartisan measure to protect LGBTQ students from discrimination in school. No matter how you slice it, Marco Rubio’s anti-LGBTQ voting record is at odds not just with the majority of Floridians but also his fellow Republicans in Florida’s congressional delegation.”

The scorecard was published after Rubio, who initially said he’d retire from the Senate after his failed presidential bid, seeks to win re-election to the seat after all. Rubio said he reversed that decision after the mass shooting at a gay nightclub in Orlando, Fla,, that left 49 dead and 53 wounded. Yet, on the two-month anniversary of the shooting, he spoke at an event hosted by anti-LGBT advocates just miles from the nightclub.

The positions he took in his bid for the White House aren’t assessed in the scorecard. As a candidate, Rubio said he’d reverse President Obama’s executive order barring anti-LGBT workplace discrimination among federal contractors, push for passage of the anti-LGBT First Amendment Defense Act during his first 100 days in office and appoint justices in the mold of the late U.S. Associate Justice Antonin Scalia.

Meanwhile, Rep. Patrick Murphy (D-Fla.), who’s challenging Rubio for his U.S. Senate seat, scored a perfect “100” for his record on LGBT votes in the 114th Congress. Sen. Bill Nelson (D-Fla.), the senior U.S. senator from the state, earned a score of “94.” Rep. Alan Grayson (D-Fla.), whom Murphy beat for the Democratic nomination to run for the U.S. Senate seat, scored a “96.”

Many members of Florida’s U.S. House delegation who are Republicans scored significantly higher than Rubio. Rep. Ileana Ros-Lehtinen, who supports marriage equality, has a transgender son and recently became a co-sponsor of the Equality Act, earned a perfect “100.”

Rep. Carlos Curbelo earned an “88” and Rep. David Jolly obtained a “64.” Both are among the handful of U.S. House Republicans who support same-sex marriage. Rep. Mario Diaz-Balart (R-Fla.) obtained a “64” and Rep. Tom Rooney (R-Fla.) scored a “32.”

On the other hand, 12 House Republicans from Florida — Reps. Jeff Miller, Ted Yoho, Ander Crenshaw, Ron DeSantis, John Mica, Bill Posey, Daniel Webster, Richard Nugent, Gus Bilirakis, Dennis Ross, Vern Buchanan, Tom Rooney and Curt Clawson — each scored a “0” like Rubio.

Murphy said in a statement to the Washington Blade the choice between him and Rubio couldn’t be more distinct based on the congressional scorecard.

“Patrick will always stand with Florida’s LGBT community to fight for equal rights, and this scorecard is proof of his commitment,” Murphy said. “Unlike Marco Rubio, who has opposed LGBT rights and protections at every opportunity and spoke at a hate rally instead of standing alongside the victims and their families after the Pulse tragedy. Florida’s LGBT community deserves better and Patrick will bring their voice to the U.S. Senate as our country continues to fight for LGBT equality.”

The Blade has placed a request with Rubio’s office seeking comment on his abysmal rating in the congressional scorecard.

Chris Johnson is Chief Political & White House Reporter for the Washington Blade. Johnson attends the daily White House press briefings and is a member of the White House Correspondents' Association. Follow Chris

lgbt_democrats_of_virginia_at_nova_pride_460x470_c_washington_blade_by_michael_key watermark
Local
Voters in battleground Va. weigh in on election
Falls Church News-Press seeks ‘emergency’ support
D.C. bucks nat’l trend with decline in syphilis cases
Mattachine event highlights ‘conversion therapy’
Chase Brexton board president condemns emails
PFLAG to hold forum for Bd. of Ed. candidates
rainbow_caduceus_460x470_public_domain watermark
National
NIH designates LGBT people as health disparity population
Orlando Pride postponed due to Hurricane Matthew
Buddy Dyer: Pulse massacre ‘darkest day’ in Orlando’s history
Report: more work to do in the schools
Gay media company files bankruptcy petition
Supreme Court declines to take LGBT rights case
paty_hernandez_460x470_c_washington_blade_by_michael_key watermark
World
Center Global holds annual reception
Thailand hosts global LGBT conference
Ambassador urges Dominican officials to investigate park arrests
Pope Francis: A ‘global war’ seeks to destroy marriage
Colombians reject peace deal between government, FARC
U.N. appoints first-ever LGBT rights watchdog
eric_stults_460x470_c_washington_blade_by_michael_key watermark
Opinions
Consider hosting an LGBT asylum seeker
Corporate equality, from Comcast to Charlotte
Trump campaign officially enters alternate universe
Trump’s Lounge Act Grows Stale
Log Cabin’s dereliction of duty
Will D.C. repair licensing and open door to all voices?
h_and_m_gay_kiss_screenshot_460_by_470 watermark
Arts & Entertainment
One Million Moms calls for boycott of H&M for ‘pushing LGBT agenda’
Rosie O’Donnell meets Ivanka Trump, writes poem about it
New Bowie box set explores key era
Two lesbians trapped in a boat
Adele takes selfie with gay dads and their baby
Toronto opens ‘only gay sports bar’
© Copyright Brown, Naff, Pitts Omnimedia, Inc. 2016. All rights reserved.
Washington Blade Newsletter

Signup!

Get our top stories emailed to you every Thursday and specials offers from our partners.

Close this popup