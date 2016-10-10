October 10, 2016 at 11:49 am EDT | by Mariah Cooper
Noah Galvin regrets Vulture interview
(Screenshot via YouTube)

“The Real O’Neals” star Noah Galvin opened up about his controversial Vulture interview in an essay for Out.

Speaking with Vulture, Galvin called Colton Haynes’ coming out f—ing pussy bullshit, criticized Eric Stonestreet’s portrayal of Cameron on “Modern Family” and made a comment about director Bryan Singer and underage boys. Galvin’s comments about Singer have since been removed.

“In an interview I gave some months ago, I abandoned my responsibility to promote ‘The Real O’Neals’ and what it stands for. I engaged in a gossip sesh where I critiqued people who hadn’t dealt with their sexuality to my liking. That was unkind and dumb—two things I have always tried not to be,” Galvin writes.

“People who are already out—particularly those who haven’t experienced intense hardships when coming out as gay, lesbian, bi, or trans—have a responsibility to make things safer for others who may be struggling, and out people in the public eye are in a good position to help,” Galvin continued.

The 22-year-old actor says he now wants to be “a positive voice in the LGBT community.” He went on that in his interview with Vulture he was “sarcastic and critical” and that he has “desire for everyone to be whole and loved, regardless of where they are in the process of discovering themselves.”

“The Real O’Neals” season two premieres on Tuesday at 9:30 p.m. on ABC.

