October 11, 2016 at 3:04 pm EDT | by Mariah Cooper
Trump supporters attack Anderson Cooper with homophobic tweets
Anderson Cooper, gay news, Washington Blade

Anderson Cooper (Image courtesy C-Span)

Anderson Cooper became the target of a barrage of homophobic tweets during Sunday night’s presidential debate.

Cooper served as co-moderator for the town hall debate along with ABC News’ Martha Raddatz. While Cooper was focused on asking Donald Trump and Hillary Clinton pertinent questions, Trump supporters on Twitter were tweeting gay slurs about Cooper.

The CNN anchor is the first out, gay man to moderate a debate. The list below was compiled by The Daily Dot and the publication notes there are “many more.”

While Trump was not as vicious with his words about Cooper, the GOP nominee did voice his concern about Cooper as a moderator before the debate.

“I don’t think Anderson Cooper should be a moderator because Anderson Cooper works for CNN, and over the last couple of days, I’ve seen how Anderson Cooper behaves,” Trump told the Washington Post. “He’ll be very biased, very biased. I don’t think he should be a moderator. I’ll participate, but I don’t think he should be a moderator. CNN is the Clinton News Network, and Anderson Cooper, I don’t think he can be fair.”

 

Trump supporters attack Anderson Cooper with homophobic tweets
