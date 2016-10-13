The shit-show of a presidential election suffered for more than a year is now a full-on national embarrassment.

Never before have so many been so disgusted by the choice between charlatans foisted on the nation by the two electorally viable yet voter-disdainful political parties and their rapidly shrinking number of party adherents.

In the past week Americans were bombarded with further evidence for distrust and dislike of both these hucksters and their hapless running-mate sidekicks.

Psychosexual buffoon Donald Trump was heard in a decade-old Access Hollywood “hot mic” recording alongside a now disgraced television personality grotesquely degrading women as anatomical objects that if discovered to be exemplars of actual behavior would prove him guilty of sexual assault.

Conniving politician Hillary Clinton was further revealed in private Wall Street speech transcripts and internal campaign documents released by WikiLeaks to be as dishonest, disingenuous and deceitful as has long been suspected to be the core of a duplicitous political soul and craven public persona.

Voters are dismayed that party processes have resulted in two of the most despised and despicable candidates in history competing against one another as if at a mud-wrestling contest in a profanity-punctuated dive bar off a highway exit ramp somewhere in America.

We get more specificity in commercials for mixing new yogurt products accompanied by a separate hinged holder of fruit or nuts than we garner from the political ads churned out by these campaigns. Other than a few fleeting and occasional references to vague generic themes intoned even far less often than is customary in a harshening political culture, public discourse has been reduced to merely an endless stream of hate theater on every media platform available.

Imploring only that one candidate is worse than the other is offered as sole rationale for choosing. The presidential campaigns and the political parties that have nominated these caricatures exhort us to vote against the one we despise more than the other.

It is a “lesser of two evils” election like no other. We’ve been proffered two notorious grifters, neither many much want to win. Or vote for. Nor is either likely to be tolerated for more than one term, given their advancing ages and political pathologies.

This campaign has always been Clinton’s to lose and she will almost certainly win, garnering only a plurality of votes while generating little fanfare and less acclamation. Including among those who, beyond a dwindling number of sycophantic party loyalists and political hacks, will begrudgingly cast their ballot for her.

Given that Republicans have chosen a path of dereliction in nominating a gadfly who has neither the discipline nor any allegiance to the job’s rigor or responsibilities, Clinton is widely expected to ascend as the political survivor few expect they’ll much like.

LGBT issues aren’t often discussed or even broached at debates, confirming a national consensus that these issues are settled. If Trump deserves credit for anything, it is for weaning the remaining Republican holdouts from the notion that opposing civil equality is any longer valid or viable.

After this national nightmare ends and the votes are tallied, the real losers will be both political parties. The willingness to identify as Democratic or Republican will further plummet to newly abysmal levels.

The most recent annual Gallup national survey gauging party affiliation indicated fewer than ever are willing to affiliate with the parties in a rapidly accelerating trend line of alienation.

Democrats enjoyed the affiliation of only 29 percent of Americans, with Republican affinity languishing at 26 percent. Independents have gradually risen to fully 42 percent, and often higher in other surveys. A majority of those under 35 reject both parties.

The unpopularity of political parties will broaden and deepen if they continue as remnant vestiges for the extremist fringes by pandering to radical ends of the political spectrum.

It will be fitting payback for the debacle we’re enduring and for the disreputable candidates presented us.

Mark Lee is a long-time entrepreneur and community business advocate. Follow on Twitter: @MarkLeeDC. Reach him at OurBusinessMatters@gmail.com.