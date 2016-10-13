October 13, 2016 at 1:14 pm EDT | by Mariah Cooper
Wentworth Miller tells LGBT youth ‘It gets better’
(Screenshot via Facebook.)

(Screenshot via Facebook.)

Wentworth Miller offered an inspiring piece of advice to LGBT youth struggling to come out.

In an interview featured in Attitude magazine’s 2016 Awards issue, cover star Miller reiterated the “It gets better” slogan and says it takes time.

“I would say what others have said: It gets better one day, you’ll find your tribe,” the 44-year-old actor says. “You just have to trust that people are out there waiting to love you and celebrate you for who you are.”

“In the meantime, the reality is you might have to be your own tribe. You might have to be your own best friend. That’s not something they’re going to teach you in school. So start the work of loving yourself,” Miller continued.

Miller publicly came out in 2013 in response to Russia’s anti-gay propaganda law.

george_peabody_library_johns_hopkins_university_460x470_by_matthew_petroff_via_wikimedia_commons watermark
Local
Hopkins under fire for anti-LGBT report
LGBT victims to have their day in court
Mayor’s office hosts ‘Coming Out Day’ reception
Gay school board member’s opponent disqualified
Grosso receives highest GLAA rating
D.C. group condemns raid on nat’l escort site
Hillary_Clinton_at_DNC_3_460x470_(c)_Washington_Blade_by_Michael_Key watermark
National
National Gay Media Association members endorse Clinton
Orlando Pride festival rescheduled
Mass. ballot measure seeking to undo trans law certified for 2018
Orlando still recovering from Pulse nightclub massacre
Court to reconsider if anti-gay bias barred under Title VII
National Park Service issues LGBTQ history study
Cuba, gay news, Washington Blade watermark
World
Gay Cuban journalist arrested while covering hurricane aftermath
Australia national marriage vote blocked
Center Global holds annual reception
Thailand hosts global LGBT conference
Ambassador urges Dominican officials to investigate park arrests
Pope Francis: A ‘global war’ seeks to destroy marriage
next_potus_460x470_by_bigstock watermark
Opinions
The real loser in this election: both political parties
Lessons for D.C. from my husband’s painful death
Preserving LGBTQ history
Returning to the ‘Happiest Place on Earth’
Combating ageism in a youth-obsessed community
Telling stories of Jewish LGBT lives
TV season, gay news, Washington Blade watermark
Arts & Entertainment
‘Finding Prince Charming’ renewed for second season
Kesha makes emotional plea for voters to protect LGBT rights
Wentworth Miller tells LGBT youth ‘It gets better’
Laverne Cox endorses Hillary Clinton in new ad
N.C. Gov says Caitlyn Jenner would have to use men’s shower
Strike a pose
© Copyright Brown, Naff, Pitts Omnimedia, Inc. 2016. All rights reserved.
Washington Blade Newsletter

Signup!

Get our top stories emailed to you every Thursday and specials offers from our partners.

Close this popup