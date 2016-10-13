Wentworth Miller tells LGBT youth ‘It gets better’

Wentworth Miller offered an inspiring piece of advice to LGBT youth struggling to come out.

In an interview featured in Attitude magazine’s 2016 Awards issue, cover star Miller reiterated the “It gets better” slogan and says it takes time.

“I would say what others have said: It gets better one day, you’ll find your tribe,” the 44-year-old actor says. “You just have to trust that people are out there waiting to love you and celebrate you for who you are.”

“In the meantime, the reality is you might have to be your own tribe. You might have to be your own best friend. That’s not something they’re going to teach you in school. So start the work of loving yourself,” Miller continued.

Miller publicly came out in 2013 in response to Russia’s anti-gay propaganda law.