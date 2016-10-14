October 14, 2016 at 6:58 pm EDT | by Staff reports
N.Y. considers puberty blockers for trans teens
transgender youth, puberty blockers

Leuprolide, along with triptorelin and goserelin, are often used to delay puberty in transgender youth until they are old enough to begin hormone replacement therapy.

ALBANY, N.Y. — A new proposed change to New York law would allow transgender youth being treated for gender dysphoria to receive Medicaid coverage for hormones that would halt puberty and receive cross-sex hormone therapy, the New York Times reports. Since 2015, the state has covered similar treatments for adults.

In the proposed rule, the department stated that its concerns about safety and efficacy were supplanted after it “had the opportunity to talk to a number of practitioners who treat minors” with gender dysphoria, who uniformly agreed that hormone therapies were medically justifiable for young people who feel that their birth sex is not their true gender, the Times reports.

“The proposed changes therefore would make Medicaid coverage of transgender care and services available, regardless of an individual’s age, when such care and services are medically necessary to treat the individual’s gender dysphoria,” the rule reads.

The change will not take effect immediately; the rule has a 45-day comment period, and the state can formally adopt it after that time, the Times reports. California has a similar provision in effect.

The decision in New York came during a legal battle — and after victories — for advocates for transgender rights, both in New York and in other parts of the nation. The legal team pushing for the changes — including Legal Aid, the Sylvia Rivera Law Project and Willkie Farr & Gallagher — says it will continue to push the state for fast action on the proposed rule, the New York Times reports.

Many surgical procedures would not necessarily be appropriate for minors — “It’s rare that people are getting surgery under 18,” said Belkys Garcia, a staff lawyer with the Legal Aid Society, one of several groups that field a federal suit against the state— though they could be covered in some cases under the department’s proposed rule.

But the major benefit for transgender youths would primarily be the hormone treatments, according to medical professionals.

