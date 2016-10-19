AIDS training website debuts for black MSM

Information about the D.C. group Us Helping Us is included in a “revolutionary” new website launched last week by the National Alliance of State and Territorial AIDS Directors aimed at helping medical professionals provide better care for black gay men.

Us Helping Us, which has been operating in D.C. for more than 20 years, has been praised for providing effective HIV prevention and treatment services for black gay men or black men who have sex with men known as MSM.

In a statement released on Oct. 12, NASTAD said its new website would serve as an “online training platform to help doctors, nurses, and medical professionals unlearn racial bias and elevate the quality of healthcare for black gay men and black men who have sex with men.”

The NASTAD statement says the new website, called His Health, “was developed for and by black same-gender-loving men and their healthcare providers in partnership with NASTAD and the Health Resources Services Administration’s HIV/AIDS Bureau in response to the high HIV rates amongst black men who have sex with men.”

The site can be reached at HisHealth.org.