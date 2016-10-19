Madonna offers oral sex in exchange for Clinton votes

Love and Respect this woman so much!! Thanks for letting me get on your stage! It was AWESOME!! @amyschumer 🎉🎉🎉🙏🏻💘😂🍾🍾 you were AWESOME! A photo posted by Madonna (@madonna) on Oct 19, 2016 at 12:55am PDT

Madonna showed her allegiance to Hillary Clinton by offering to perform oral sex on anyone who checks her box on Nov. 8.

The 58-year-old singer opened for comedian Amy Schumer, 35, at Madison Square Garden on Tuesday night and decided to give stand-up comedy a try.

“One more thing before I introduce this genius of comedy,” Madonna told the audience before Schumer began her show. “If you vote for Hillary Clinton, I will give you a blow job.”

“And I’m good. I’m good. I’m not a douche and I’m not a tool. I take my time, I make lots of eye contact and I do swallow,” the star continued.

After the show she posted a photo with Schumer on Instagram captioned “Love and Respect this woman so much!! Thanks for letting me get on your stage! It was AWESOME!! @amyschumer you were AWESOME!”