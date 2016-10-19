October 19, 2016 at 2:32 pm EDT | by Mariah Cooper
Madonna offers oral sex in exchange for Clinton votes

Madonna showed her allegiance to Hillary Clinton by offering to perform oral sex on anyone who checks her box on Nov. 8.

The 58-year-old singer opened for comedian Amy Schumer, 35,  at Madison Square Garden on Tuesday night and decided to give stand-up comedy a try.

“One more thing before I introduce this genius of comedy,” Madonna told the audience before Schumer began her show. “If you vote for Hillary Clinton, I will give you a blow job.”

“And I’m good. I’m good. I’m not a douche and I’m not a tool. I take my time, I make lots of eye contact and I do swallow,” the star continued.

After the show she posted a photo with Schumer on Instagram captioned “Love and Respect this woman so much!! Thanks for letting me get on your stage! It was AWESOME!! @amyschumer you were AWESOME!”

 

