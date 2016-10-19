Some Maryland Republicans sticking with Trump

A spokesperson for House Minority Whip Kathy Szeliga’s U.S. Senate campaign says she still plans to vote for Donald Trump in spite of his lewd comments about women and allegations of sexual assault.

“Kathy does still plan to vote for him,” Jacque Clark told the Washington Blade on Tuesday in an email.

Szeliga, who represents portions of Baltimore and Harford Counties in the Maryland House of Delegates, is running against Congressman Chris Van Hollen in the race to succeed retiring U.S. Sen. Barbara Mikulski (D-Md.).

The Washington Post on Oct. 7 released a 2005 recording in which Trump made lewd comments about women and bragged of groping them while speaking with then-“Access Hollywood” host Billy Bush.

Szeliga said in a statement that she was “appalled by” Trump’s comments. She also stressed she raised her sons “to never speak about women like this and to defend women against just these kinds of comments.”

“Donald Trump should sincerely apologize to all women immediately,” said Szeliga.

Trump has repeatedly described the comments — which included his bragging about groping women — as “locker room talk.” The New York Times and the Palm Beach Post last week published articles in which three women allege the Republican billionaire sexually assaulted them.

“Both of these candidates are seriously flawed,” said Szeliga in a separate statement, referring to Trump and Hillary Clinton. “One says appalling things and one has done appalling things. Like most Marylanders, I wish we had different options, but we don’t. That’s why we need an independent voice in the Senate who will roll up their sleeves and get things done.”

Gov. Larry Hogan, who announced in July that he would not vote for Trump, has endorsed Szeliga.

Chrys Kefalas, who came in third in April’s GOP primary, also supports Szeliga. The gay Republican told the Baltimore Sun in August that he does not support Trump.

A poll that the Washington Post and the University of Maryland conducted between Sept. 27-30 found Van Hollen was ahead of Szeliga by a 58-29 percent margin.

“Donald Trump’s values are not Maryland values,” said Van Hollen campaign spokesperson Bridgett Frey in a statement after Trump and Clinton faced off in their second debate on Oct. 9. “What will it take for Delegate Szeliga to finally walk away from a candidate who has not only attacked women, but immigrants, minorities, people with disabilities, POWs, Muslims, and President Obama with his racist ‘birther’ comments?”

Raskin’s opponent, anti-LGBT delegate back Trump

Szeliga is not the only Maryland Republican who continues to support Trump.

Dan Cox, a Frederick County attorney who is running against state Sen. Jamie Raskin (D-Montgomery County) in the race to succeed Van Hollen in Congress, retweeted a Trump campaign video that Veterans for Trump posted on its Twitter page on Oct. 14.

The clip, which is more than four minutes long, contains videos of the United Airlines Flight 175 flying into the South Tower of the World Trade Center on Sept. 11, 2001, and other terrorist attacks overseas. It also includes clips of violence outside Trump campaign events.

ICE Officers Union: “Hillary’s radical plan will result in the loss of thousands of American lives” #Wikileaks https://t.co/lB3Rg2YXgs — Veterans For Trump (@Veteran4Trump) October 14, 2016

Former Chevy Chase Mayor David Lublin, a professor at American University who is the former president of the Equality Maryland board of directors, noted on his blog that state Del. Warren Miller (R-Carroll and Howard Counties) earlier this month said Clinton’s campaign “hates Christians.” State Del. Neil Parrott (R-Washington County), who led an unsuccessful effort to prompt a referendum on Maryland’s transgender rights law that then-Gov. Martin O’Malley signed in 2014, also supports Trump.

The kids and I just added a new sticker to my car. #TrumpPence16 pic.twitter.com/KGgzPOPnOW — Neil Conrad Parrott (@neilparrott) September 10, 2016

Parrott, Miller and Cox did not return the Blade’s requests for comment.