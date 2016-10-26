Lady Gaga sings hits medley with James Corden for ‘Carpool Karoke’

Lady Gaga joined James Corden for “Carpool Karaoke” on “The Late Late Show with James Corden” on Tuesday night and let it be known she’s over the meat dress jokes.

The pop star and Corden began the ride frustrated with Los Angeles traffic and broke into a spontaneous version of “Move Bitch” by Ludacris. The pair continued on to sing “Perfect Illusion” Bad Romance,” “Edge of Glory” and “Born This Way,” which Gaga revealed she wrote in 10 minutes.

Corden wore a montage of Gaga’s most iconic looks and when Corden donned the infamous meat dress the 30-year-old singer told Corden “I mean I thought I looked all right in that look” before revealing her favorite outfit was the Alexander McQueen dress she wore to the VMAs.

Watch it below.