October 27, 2016 at 4:19 pm EDT | by Chris Johnson
White House won’t rule out bias protections for LGBT businesses
Josh Earnest, gay news, Washington Blade

White House Press Secretary Josh Earnest won’t rule out action on behalf of LGBT-owned businesses. (Blade file photo by Michael Key)

Faced with a call to take action on behalf of LGBT-owned businesses, the White House has affirmed President Obama “doesn’t believe anyone should discriminate against business owners because they’re gay, lesbian, bisexual or transgender” and left the door open for a new policy before the end of the administration.

Under questioning from the Washington Blade on Thursday, White House Press Secretary Josh Earnest cited Obama’s 2014 executive order prohibiting anti-LGBT discrimination among federal contractors as the basis for his beliefs.

“I don’t have any executive orders or executive actions to preview for you, but obviously the president has taken executive action to ensure that companies that have contracts with the U.S. government are not discriminating against their employees because they’re gay and the president doesn’t believe anyone should discriminate against business owners because they’re gay, lesbian, bisexual or transgender,” Earnest said. “That’s a principle that the president has long prioritized, but I can’t tell you at this point whether that’s something that will be the subject of an executive order.”

LGBT organizations led by the National Gay & Lesbian Chamber of Commerce are pushing for Obama in his remaining days in office to take action on behalf of LGBT-owned businesses. The request seeks an executive order or presidential memorandum that would bar discrimination in federal contracting against business owners based on their LGBT status and to set goals affirmatively to include LGBT-owned businesses in federal procurement.

Asked whether sufficient time remains for Obama to issue executive action, or if it would have to wait until the next administration, Earnest wouldn’t foreclose on the possibility of new policy before Obama leaves the White House.

“It’s not something I’d rule out at this point, but I don’t know whether or not something like that is in the works,” Earnest said.

Jonathan Lovitz, senior vice president for the National Gay & Lesbian Chamber of Commerce, said Earnest’s remarks demonstrate Obama “agrees” no LGBT business owner should experience discrimination in seeking U.S. government contracts.

“There’s still time for this administration to level the playing field for LGBT business enterprises and ensure the equal seat at the table they deserve,” Lovitz said. “We’re proud to continue working closely with our friends at the White House; and we know they are doing everything they can to make this happen for the good of our economy and our community.”

Chris Johnson is Chief Political & White House Reporter for the Washington Blade. Johnson attends the daily White House press briefings and is a member of the White House Correspondents' Association. Follow Chris

yuengling_screenshot_460_by_470 watermark
Local
Local businesses boycott Yuengling over Trump endorsement
He’s for Trump, he’s for Clinton
Frederick Center annual meeting on tap
Hopkins to resume gender-affirming surgeries
Thousands turn out for High Heel Race
D.C. statehood called important for LGBT rights
shooting deaths, gay news, Washington Blade watermark
National
New lawsuit seeks to overturn Utah ‘Anti-Gay School Law’
DOJ appeals ruling against trans student protections
Judge says order against trans protections applies nationwide
Apple CEO Tim Cook was considered for Hillary Clinton’s VP
Most LGBT adults don’t have a will: survey
Fox News anchor Shepard Smith publicly comes out
gibraltar_460x470_c_washington_blade_by_michael_k_lavers watermark
World
Gibraltar approves same-sex marriage
Uruguay, Argentina ranked most LGBT-friendly Latin American countries
Trump is ‘nightmare waiting to happen’
Colombia ambassador downplays anti-LGBT opposition to peace deal
‘Alan Turing Law’ seeks to pardon gay, bisexual men in UK
Indonesian president speaks against anti-LGBT discrimination
hillary_clinton_460x470_by_palinchak_courtesy_bigstock watermark
Opinions
Yes, Hillary can unite the country
The lesbian plot to elect Hillary
Activism, the black athlete and supporting LGBT equality
#CripTheVote brings disability community to the fore
Time to make 17th Street our official gay street
Why do LGBT voters ask so little of Hillary?
miss_jane_cover_460x470_courtesy_ww_norton watermark
Arts & Entertainment
Whatever happened to Baby ‘Jane’?
Local businesses boycott Yuengling over Trump endorsement
Hallmark kicks off Christmas early with ad starring gay couple
Secret Deodorant shows trans woman’s public bathroom anxiety
Laverne Cox channels her inner Beyoncé on ‘Lip Sync Battle’
Grown-up trick-or-treat
© Copyright Brown, Naff, Pitts Omnimedia, Inc. 2016. All rights reserved.
Washington Blade Newsletter

Signup!

Get our top stories emailed to you every Thursday and specials offers from our partners.

Close this popup