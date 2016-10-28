October 28, 2016 at 2:29 pm EDT | by Mariah Cooper
Raven-Symoné leaving ‘The View’ for ‘That’s So Raven’ spinoff
(Screenshot via YouTube)

Raven-Symoné is saying goodbye to her co-host position at “The View” to reprise her role as psychic Raven Baxter on “That’s So Raven” for Disney Channel, Variety reports.

The show will follow Raven, now a divorced mom of a tween son and daughter. One of her children will also have inherited her gift to see into the future. Raven-Symoné will also be the show’s executive producer.

The 30-year-old will be relocating from New York City, where “The View” is filmed, to Los Angeles to film the spin-off.

“That’s So Raven” ran on Disney Channel from 2003-2007 and spurned another spinoff “Corey in the House” from 2007-2008.

A release date has yet to be announced.

 

