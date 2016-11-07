November 7, 2016 at 10:49 am EST | by Mariah Cooper
Rami Malek cast as Freddie Mercury in Queen biopic
(Screenshot via YouTube.)

(Screenshot via YouTube.)

Rami Malek will play former Queen frontman Freddie Mercury in “Bohemian Rhapsody,” a music biopic about the band and lead singer’s life, Deadline reports.

“X-Men” director Bryan Singer will direct the project. Anthony McCarten, who last penned “The Theory of Everything,” is attached to write the script. Queen band members Brian May and Roger Taylor are on board as the film’s music producers.

Malek, 35, is best known for his role as  Elliot Alderson on USA’s “Mr. Robot” for which he won a Primetime Emmy Award for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series.

Singer confirmed Malek’s casting on Instagram on Saturday.

Mercury, May and Taylor formed Queen in 1970 and became popular for their hit songs “Bohemian Rhapsody,” “We Are the Champions,” “Somebody to Love,” among others. In 1991 Mercury passed away from complications from AIDS at the age of 45.

Filming is expected to begin early next year.

 

 

