November 8, 2016 at 3:56 pm EST | by Mariah Cooper
Sportswriter Alex Reimer comes out during radio interview
(Photo via Facebook.)

Boston sportswriter Alex Reimer came out during a radio interview on WEEI’s “Kirk & Callahan” show on Wednesday.

Reimer, who has contributed to publications such as Forbes, SB Nation and Boston Magazine, was asked by one interviewer “What is something the listeners don’t know about you?” in the last 20 minutes of the show.

“Well, I’m gay, I should just say that,” Reimer replies.

The interviewers jokingly berate Reimer for waiting until the end of the show to share the news, but ultimately have a positive reaction.

“He’s gay, so what, doesn’t matter to me,” Callahan says.

Reimer spends the rest of the interview explaining that he has been out in his private life for three years. He also revealed he plays in the Boston gay flag football league and his celebrity crush is Justin Bieber.

Listen to the interview here. 

