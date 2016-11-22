Chris Evans says his gay brother helped him understand LGBT issues

Chris Evans credits his passion for gay rights to his gay brother, fellow actor Scott Evans.

In an interview with The Fix, Evans, 35, says “It’s really important to put faces in the situations that we’re navigating as a society.”

“We’re obviously in tricky times right now, but up until this election I’ve never felt any sort of backlash or friction as a result of the stance I’ve taken in my career in support of him or any other human rights,” Evans told The Fix. “Hopefully it stays that way going forward.”

“Whether it’s growing up with women, whether it’s growing up with different ethnic groups — it’s important to experience anything different from what you know to encourage and cultivate compassion and understanding,” Evans continued. “Growing up in the theater helped me, growing up in a progressive community helped me.”

Scott, 33, is best known for his role as gay cop Oliver Fish on daytime soap opera “One Life to Live.”

Watch the Evans brothers play the “Sibling-wed Game” on “The Tonight Show” below.