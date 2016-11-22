November 22, 2016 at 4:52 am EST | by Michael K. Lavers
U.N. committee rejects effort to suspend LGBT expert

Vitit Munterbhorn, gay news, Washington Blade

Vitit Muntarbhorn (Photo courtesy of the U.N.)

A U.N. committee on Monday struck down a proposal that would have suspended the organization’s first-ever independent expert who monitors anti-LGBT discrimination and violence around the world.

The U.N. Human Rights Council earlier this year approved a resolution that created the position. It announced in September that it had named Vitit Muntarbhorn, an international law professor at Chulalongkorn University in Bangkok, to occupy it.

Botswana and other African countries earlier this month introduced a resolution that sought to suspend Muntarbhorn until the U.N. could debate the “legal basis” of his mandate.

The Associated Press reported Argentina, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, El Salvador, Mexico and Uruguay sought to remove the language from the resolution that called for Muntarbhorn’s suspension.

The U.S. was among the countries that voted for the amendment that passed by an 84-77 vote margin. Armenia, Barbados, Bhutan, Ecuador, Guinea-Bissau, India, Kazakhstan, Liberia, Myanmar, Nepal, Papua New Guinea, Paraguay, the Philippines, Rwanda, Somalia and Trinidad and Tobago abstained.

More than 800 advocacy organizations from around the world expressed their opposition to efforts to block Muntarbhorn’s position.

“Today we are reminded of the fundamental mission of the council and the U.N.’s commitment to promote human rights and equality for all,” said Ryan Silverio of the ASEAN SOGIE (Sexual Orientation and Gender Identity and Expression) Caucus in a statement after the vote.

Jessica Stern, executive director of OutRight Action International, also praised the vote’s outcome.

“A lot can be accomplished when forces join hands,” she said in a statement. “We are encouraged by this voting result and in the confirmation that states believe in the mechanisms of the Human Rights Council.”

Monday’s vote took place less than a week after Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced he has named MP Randy Boissonnault as his special advisor on LGBT issues. Special U.S. Envoy for the Human Rights of LGBTI Persons Randy Berry assumed his post within the State Department’s Bureau of Democracy, Human Rights and Labor in April 2015.

Michael K. Lavers has been a staff writer for the Washington Blade since May 2012. The passage of Maryland's same-sex marriage law, the HIV/AIDS epidemic, the burgeoning LGBT rights movement in Latin America and the consecration of gay New Hampshire Bishop V. Gene Robinson are among the many stories he has covered since his career began in 2002. Follow Michael

transgender_day_of_action_460x470_c_washington_blade_by_michael_key watermark
Local
Activists gather for ‘Trans Day of Action’
Crew Club showcases staff on 20th anniversary
Launch party set for new D.C. trans group
30th annual D.C. Adoption Day set for Nov. 19
Chase Brexton head steps down after union fight
Trans community to march in ‘resilience’
h_ed_spires_460x470_courtesy_yale_law_school_veterans_legal_services_clinic watermark
National
91-year-old gay veteran sues to update discharge to ‘honorable’
Would Trump rescind historic status for Stonewall Inn?
Which LGBT rights are on the chopping block?
VA nixes plan to cover gender reassignment surgery
Black gay journalist gets tearful over Trump presidency
Anti-LGBT leaders bask in Trump victory
daniel_b_shapiro_460x470_public_domain watermark
World
U.S. ambassador to Israel talks Trump, LGBT rights
U.N. committee rejects effort to suspend LGBT expert
Activists around the world mark Transgender Day of Remembrance
Justin Trudeau appoints LGBT advisor
Gay Tel Aviv councilman criticizes Israeli policy towards Palestinians
Advocates hope Trump will promote LGBT rights abroad
the_who_apostrophe_s_tommy_460x470_courtesy_open_circle_theatre watermark
Opinions
In Trump era, art needed more than ever
Iran’s treatment of trans people a double-edged sword
The battle for America continues
On the border with ISIS
Providing post-election comfort for our LGBT children
An open letter to Ivanka Trump
when_we_rise_trailer_screenshot_460_by_470 watermark
Arts & Entertainment
Dustin Lance Black’s LGBT miniseries ‘When We Rise’ gets debut trailer
Chloë Grace Moretz to star in gay conversion drama
Cristiano Ronaldo taunted with anti-gay slurs during soccer match
New Kids on the Block member Jonathan Knight gets engaged
‘HTGAWM’ star Jack Falahee comes out as straight
‘Scream’ star Bex Taylor-Klaus comes out
© Copyright Brown, Naff, Pitts Omnimedia, Inc. 2016. All rights reserved.
Washington Blade Newsletter

Signup!

Get our top stories emailed to you every Thursday and specials offers from our partners.

Close this popup