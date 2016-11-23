Colin Jost under fire for transgender joke on ‘SNL’

yes, the very powerful non-binary lobby is definitely the reason trump got elected. pic.twitter.com/SDwdCxLY5n
— eve peyser (@evepeyser) November 21, 2016
Colin Jost is receiving backlash for joking about Tinder’s new gender-inclusive options during Weekend Update on “Saturday Night Live.”
“The dating app Tinder announced a new feature this week which gives users 37 different gender identity options,” Jost, 34, quipped during Weekend Update. “It’s called ‘Why Democrats lost the election’.”
The joke fell flat for many who were offended by the implication that identity politics and transgender rights were the reason for President-elect Donald Trump’s victory over Hillary Clinton.
Viewers took to social media to express their outrage and disappointment, but Jost stood by the joke. The comedian tweeted a link to a New York Times op-ed by Columbia professor Mark Lilla that examines the “end of identity liberalism” in defense of the joke. However, the column did little to ease the backlash.
Eventually, Jost responded to queer punk duo PWR BTTM’s tweets asking him to reconsider the insensitivity of his remark.
Yo @ColinJost, do you not get this kind hatred is why trump won the election? Shame. Shame shame shame. pic.twitter.com/OSsru9b92u
— pwr bttm? (@PWRBTTMBAND) November 21, 2016
@PWRBTTMBAND so you think 100 percent of Trump voters were hatred and 0 percent had any other rationale?
— Colin Jost (@ColinJost) November 22, 2016
@ColinJost literally explain why I, a gender non conforming person, should find this funny, and we can talk
— pwr bttm? (@PWRBTTMBAND) November 22, 2016
@ColinJost listen, I love SNL and I think you’re great. Please don’t trivialize our right to love. We are all so scared
— pwr bttm? (@PWRBTTMBAND) November 22, 2016
@PWRBTTMBAND in no way am I trying to. I’m on your side a hundred percent. Only trying to learn from this defeat and get stronger.
— Colin Jost (@ColinJost) November 22, 2016
@PWRBTTMBAND It’s politics. A lot of politics is messaging and getting America on board. I want to examine how we failed at that goal.
— Colin Jost (@ColinJost) November 22, 2016
@PWRBTTMBAND I worry about not doing any self-examination and making the same mistake again.
— Colin Jost (@ColinJost) November 22, 2016
@ColinJost this isn’t Lenny Bruce v McCarthyism: this is us afraid for our lives. Just let us have fucking tinder. Trump isn’t our fault
— pwr bttm? (@PWRBTTMBAND) November 22, 2016
Tinder opted for more gender options following a trend of transgender users being reported and removed from the app by other users.
“No one will ever be banned from Tinder because of their gender. We haven’t had the right tools to serve our diverse community in the past, but that changes today. In addition to this new feature, we are learning to be a better ally to transgender and gender non-conforming communities by allocating additional resources to our support team, which includes educating our staff about the challenges facing these communities,” Tinder announced on their website last week.