November 23, 2016 at 1:00 pm EST | by Mariah Cooper
Colin Jost under fire for transgender joke on ‘SNL’

Colin Jost is receiving backlash for joking about Tinder’s new gender-inclusive options during Weekend Update on “Saturday Night Live.”

“The dating app Tinder announced a new feature this week which gives users 37 different gender identity options,” Jost, 34, quipped during Weekend Update. “It’s called ‘Why Democrats lost the election’.”

The joke fell flat for many who were offended by the implication that identity politics and transgender rights were the reason for President-elect Donald Trump’s victory over Hillary Clinton.

Viewers took to social media to express their outrage and disappointment, but Jost stood by the joke. The comedian tweeted a link to a New York Times op-ed by Columbia professor Mark Lilla that examines the “end of identity liberalism” in defense of the joke. However, the column did little to ease the backlash. 

Eventually, Jost responded to queer punk duo PWR BTTM’s tweets asking him to reconsider the insensitivity of his remark. 

Tinder opted for more gender options following a trend of transgender users being reported and removed from the app by other users.

“No one will ever be banned from Tinder because of their gender. We haven’t had the right tools to serve our diverse community in the past, but that changes today. In addition to this new feature, we are learning to be a better ally to transgender and gender non-conforming communities by allocating additional resources to our support team, which includes educating our staff about the challenges facing these communities,” Tinder announced on their website last week.

 

