Elton John denies he will perform at Trump inauguration

Elton John will not be performing at Donald Trump’s inauguration on Jan. 20.

Anthony Scaramucci, a vice chair of the presidential inaugural committee, told BBC’s “HARDtalk” on Tuesday that John would be performing on the National Mall for the inauguration. Scaramucci made the comment to demonstrate the Trump administration’s dedication to LGBT rights.

“This will be the first American president in U.S. history that enters the White House with a pro-gay rights stance,” Scaramucci says.

.@realDonaldTrump transition team member Anthony @Scaramucci says his boss supports gay rights and Elton John will play the Inauguration pic.twitter.com/mEyPZ5ZVZj — BBC HARDtalk (@BBCHARDtalk) November 22, 2016

According to a representative of John’s, the claim is untrue.

“Elton will not be performing at Trump’s inauguration,” the rep told the New York Post.

John’s songs have frequently been used during Trump’s campaign rallies, including “Rocket Man” and “Tiny Dancer,” but John has attempted to distance himself.

“Elton’s music has not been requested for use in any official capacity by Donald Trump. Any use of his music should not be seen as an endorsement of Donald Trump by Elton,” John’s publicist has said.

The singer had been an avid Hillary Clinton supporter during the election, even performing for a Clinton fundraiser.