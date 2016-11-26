Comings & Goings

The Comings and Goings column is about sharing the professional successes of our community. We want to recognize those landing new jobs, new clients for their business, joining boards of organizations and other achievements. Please share your successes with us at comingsandgoings@washblade.com

Congratulations to Shane Harris who is joining the staff of the Wall Street Journal. Harris said, “I’ll be covering national security and intelligence. I’m so excited and honored to be joining a great team of journalists.”

Harris is an author and journalist who has written extensively about intelligence and national security. His latest book “@War: The Rise of the Military-Internet Complex” explores the frontlines of America’s new cyber war. His first book, “The Watchers,” tells the story of five men who played central roles in the creation of a vast national security apparatus and the rise of surveillance in America. It won the New York Public Library’s Helen Bernstein Book Award for Excellence in Journalism, and the Economist named it one of the best books of 2010. Harris is the winner of the 2010 Gerald R. Ford Prize for Distinguished Reporting on National Defense. He has four times been named a finalist for the Livingston Awards for Young Journalists, which honors the best journalists in America under the age of 35.

Harris has been working as a senior correspondent at The Daily Beast covering national security, intelligence and cyber security.

Before The Daily Beast, Harris was a senior writer at Foreign Policy magazine and, before that, at the Washingtonian magazine, where he was part of the team that won the publication its 2011 award for Excellence in Writing from the City and Regional Magazine Association.

Congratulations also to Frank Bruni who received the National Lesbian & Gay Journalism Association’s Randy Shilts Award for LGBT Coverage. The award is designed to honor journalists who consistently bring stories of the LGBT community to life in mainstream media outlets. The award honors individual journalists and news organizations that go the extra mile to ensure that all Americans are aware of the diversity within the LGBT community, as well as the unique struggles LGBT people face.

Bruni is a New York Times columnist. He joined the New York Times in 1995 and has served as a staff writer, restaurant critic and op-ed columnist. Upon receiving the award he said, “Randy Shilts paved the way for so many of us, covering gay issues when news organizations often resisted that. His work certainly inspired me, so I’m hugely flattered and genuinely grateful to receive this honor.”

The award was presented at a cocktail party held at the Mitchell Gold + Bob Williams Signature Store in D.C.