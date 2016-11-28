Lady Gaga and Madonna visit LGBT homeless center over Thanksgiving

I spent a beautiful morning w/ 🏳️‍🌈 youth @AliForneyCenter the largest drop-in center in the 🌎. I brought 🎁& led them in a group meditation pic.twitter.com/ZinvWkcKqJ — xoxo, Joanne (@ladygaga) November 26, 2016

Lady Gaga and Madonna took time from their Thanksgiving holiday to visit the LGBT homeless youth at Ali Forney Center in Brooklyn and documented their visits on social media.

Madonna dropped by the center on Thanksgiving day and posed for a photo with a few of the youth.

“This center protects LGBT Youth from the harms of homelessness and empowers them to reclaim their lives,” Madonna captioned the photo. “Each year the Ali Forney Center provides care for over 1,200 youth who are rejected by their family due to their LGBT identity.”

“AFC provides these youth with tools they need to become independent and more importantly, AFC provides these youth with the love and support they are denied by their families. Because everyone deserves to be loved and everyone deserves a home,” the caption continued.

Lady Gaga stopped by the center on Black Friday to lead a meditation circle as well as to give an acoustic performance of her latest single “Million Reasons.”

“I’m here today not because I had to excruciatingly pull time out of my schedule to come be here. I’m here because I want to be here,” Lady Gaga said of her visit according to iHeartRadio. “And I’m here because I want this to affect other people around the world, and to remind them that when they are kind, it not only makes the other person feel good, but it makes me feel good too.”

