Historians shift conference to Baltimore in protest of N.C. law

As part of a growing boycott of North Carolina as a result of the state’s anti-LGBT law HB2, the Business History Conference scheduled for 2018 will move from Charlotte, N.C., to Baltimore. The historians study the history of businesses and their role in society.

The Business History Conference is expected to bring 350 guests and $120,000 in spending to Baltimore, said Roger Horowitz, the group’s secretary-treasurer, according to the Baltimore Sun.

Baltimore’s previous mayor Stephanie Rawlings-Blake had banned official state travel to North Carolina because of HB2, and the Sun reported that new Mayor Catherine Pugh will continue that policy.