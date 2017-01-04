Caitlyn Jenner debuts full MAC collection

2nd collaboration with @MACcosmetics coming Jan. 5th!! Who’s ready to rock 2017? All sexes. All ages. All races. #maccaitlynjenner pic.twitter.com/hHYeCtOE5c — Caitlyn Jenner (@Caitlyn_Jenner) January 3, 2017

Caitlyn Jenner has announced her official full collection with MAC Cosmetics will debut on Thursday.

Jenner, 67, tweeted that the MAC x Caitlyn Jenner collection will be inclusive for “All sexes. All ages. All races.”

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the 14-piece collection will include lipsticks, powders, eye shadows and faux lashes. The inclusive theme is reflected in the shades with names such as Tolerance, Compassion, Kindness and Authentic. Prices range from $16 and $38.

The collection will be available both online and in stores.

@CaitlynJenner’s new collection continues her mission of sharing her transition with the world and championing All Ages, All Races and All Sexes. Elegant, classic shades for lips, eyes and cheeks are beautifully suited for everyone who wears them. Available online and in stores Thursday, in select markets. #MACCaitlynJenner A photo posted by M·A·C Cosmetics (@maccosmetics) on Jan 3, 2017 at 11:06am PST

Jenner first collaborated with MAC in April for her Finally Free lipstick. 100% of proceeds from the lipstick went to the MAC AIDS Fund Transgender Initiative. The brand was able to raise $1.3 million.