January 4, 2017 at 10:58 am EST | by Mariah Cooper
Caitlyn Jenner debuts full MAC collection

Caitlyn Jenner has announced her official full collection with MAC Cosmetics will debut on Thursday.

Jenner, 67, tweeted that the MAC x Caitlyn Jenner collection will be inclusive for “All sexes. All ages. All races.”

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the 14-piece collection will include lipsticks, powders, eye shadows and faux lashes. The inclusive theme is reflected in the shades with names such as Tolerance, Compassion, Kindness and Authentic. Prices range from $16 and $38.

The collection will be available both online and in stores.

Jenner first collaborated with MAC in April for her Finally Free lipstick. 100% of proceeds from the lipstick went to the MAC AIDS Fund Transgender Initiative. The brand was able to raise $1.3 million.

