January 4, 2017 at 10:19 am EST | by Mariah Cooper
Ellen DeGeneres scraps Kim Burrell from show for homophobic sermon
(Screenshot via YouTube.)

Gospel singer Kim Burrell will no longer be performing on Thursday’s episode of “Ellen,” Ellen DeGeneres announced on Tuesday.

Burrell was scheduled to perform “I See Victory” from the “Hidden Figures” soundtrack alongside Pharrell Williams. However, after a video was released of Burrell giving a sermon on the “homosexual spirit” at Love & Liberty Fellowship Church in Houston, DeGeneres says Burrell will not appear.

“For those asking, Kim Burrell will not be appearing on my show,” DeGeneres tweeted.

“Everybody in this room who’s filled with the homosexual spirit, beg God to free you,” Burrell says in the sermon. “You play with it. What does that mean? You’ll die from it. You play with it in God’s house in 2017, you’ll die from it.”

“You as a man, you open your mouth and take a man’s penis in your face, you are perverted,” Burrell continues. “You are a woman and will shake your face in another woman’s breast, you are perverted.”

In a Facebook Live video, Burrell defended her comments and said she “never said all gays were going to hell” and she makes “no excuses or apologies.”

“I never said ‘LGBT.’ I said ‘sin’,” Burrell says. “To every person who is dealing with the homosexual spirit, that has it, I love you and God loves you but God hates the sin in you and me. Anything that is against the nature of God.”

Williams indirectly addressed the controversy with an Instagram post.

“I condemn hate speech of any kind,” Williams writes. “There is no room in the world for any kind of prejudice. My greatest hope is for inclusion and love for all humanity in 2017 and beyond.”

A photo posted by Pharrell Williams (@pharrell) on

