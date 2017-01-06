7 tips on becoming a master negotiator

The residential real estate market is always changing. Yet, one trend that will never die is when a well-priced property comes on the market in a “hot” area, there are sure to be competitive offers. As a buyer, flexing that negotiation muscle to get a lower price and better terms can be a daunting process for most but when equipped with the tips below you can learn to become a master negotiator.

1. Arm yourself with an expert. First and foremost, hire a real estate agent who listens to you, understands your needs, inspires your trust, knows the area where you want to buy, is ready to do research for you and can help you plan your strategy when you make the offer. A bonus to using an agent is that your offer will be much better received when it comes through a third party, so let your agent do the talking.

2. Don’t show your cards and be realistic. By making a lowball offer, you could find yourself losing out before the negotiation even begins. The seller may consider your low offer an insult, and when you make an insult instead of an offer, you end up having to overcompensate in your next counteroffer. If the house is priced at $900,000, you probably won’t get it for $600,000, no matter how clever you are. Yes, it may eventually come down in price, but if the seller’s expectations are high, you are not going to be able to pull them far enough in your direction.

3. Keep your emotions in check. You are not buying stocks or bonds; you’re buying a home for your family, or maybe just for yourself. But, in any case, it’s a statement of who you are and how you want to live. So, when you find yourself getting excited or angry, get advice from your real estate agent and from friends. Negotiations can fail before they begin when a buyer’s heart overrules his head.

4. Get all the facts, and compare apples to apples. Your agent has access to the sales and tax records for all the properties “for sale” and “sold” in the area. Pay the most attention to the “sold” prices of similar properties that have changed hands in the past six months. Look at the photos and videos on MRIS to get the details on the interior features of each one. Compare like properties and recognize that you can’t get a house with a brand-new kitchen at the same price for one that needs renovations.

5. Focus on the sale, not the sellers. Buyers are often tempted to assign all kinds of attributes to the sellers, even if they have no idea of what the people are really like. They might think the sellers are “cheap” or “unreasonable” or “stubborn,” and they use up all their energy second-guessing motives, rather than focusing on how to get the price and terms they want.

6. Don’t be afraid of cosmetic renovations. If you have a knack for renovations, consider the “wallflower houses” that get overlooked, because nobody painted them or gave them the new kitchen countertops they deserved. In fact, you will pay a larger premium for houses that are updated and “pretty.” Even then you still might not be satisfied and end up spending much more than you anticipated. Be hardheaded when you look at properties, and rely on your agent for grounding and “good sense” advice.

7. Stay in the game, and don’t overreact. If you get a counteroffer from the seller that is higher than you expected, don’t give up. A slight increase in price on your part and a change in terms that pleases the seller can still allow you to reach your target price range.

The most important aspects to remember are to set your sights on properties that are priced, plan your strategy, stay calm and cool, and you have a good chance of saving money on your new purchase.

Donna Evers is the owner and broker of Evers & Co. Real Estate, the largest woman-owned and -run real estate firm in the Washington metro area, and the proprietor of Twin Oaks Tavern Winery in Bluemont, Va. She is a regular contributor to the Washington Blade and frequently appears on TV and radio as an expert on the D.C. real estate market. Reach her at devers@eversco.com or follow her team on eversco.com.