January 11, 2017 at 1:41 pm EST | by Steve Charing
Baltimore Eagle set to take flight
Baltimore Eagle, gay news, Washington Blade

Logo on wall of Sports Bar, ground floor. (Photo by Bob Ford)

The world was recently fascinated by the hatching of baby bald eagles in Florida. The leather community and other interested individuals in the mid-Atlantic area are excited about the long-awaited rebirth of a different eagle—the Baltimore Eagle.

Since the iconic leather bar closed its doors in December 2012, its path to reopening has been characterized by major challenges, setbacks and ultimate victories.

The owners and the management team dealt with unforeseen problems with the building’s structure, plumbing and wiring soon after the property, located at 2022 N. Charles St., was purchased by local developers Charles Parrish and Ian Parrish for $300,000. This necessitated the virtual gutting of the original building.

There were other impediments including early opposition from local community associations, the refusal to approve the transfer of the original license by the city liquor board, construction and utility delays, and the usual red tape.

However, through the efforts of Charles King, Greg King, Robert Gasser and John Gasser—all partners in the business—as well as the Parrishes, the management team was able to allay the concerns of the community associations; the liquor license transfer subsequently purchased from former Club Hippo owner Chuck Bowers was approved by the liquor board; and the massive renovations, which continued while the earlier battles were being waged, are all but complete.

Baltimore Eagle, gay news, Washington Blade

3 of 4 partners/managers From left, Robert Gasser, Greg King, Charles King of the new Baltimore Eagle. (Photo by Bob Ford)

“In a city plagued by economic hardship and social injustice, we endeavored a highly technical and financially demanding reconstruction in order to welcome back friends of the Baltimore Eagle to their home away from home,” Ian Parrish told the Blade. “Our fight for equal treatment by the city liquor board strengthened my belief that equality isn’t just an LGBT issue; it’s a cause that affects every member of our community, and we’re honored and humbled by how our friends and neighbors came together to support us. We’ve come out on top, and our new opening shows that there’s no wrong in this town that our pride can’t cure.”

Accordingly, the Baltimore Eagle’s owners and managers can state at last that the bar is about to be open for business, though an exact date hasn’t been announced. The final inspection and permit issuance are scheduled to take place this week.

The management team, with its experience in the leather community, designed the concept for the Baltimore Eagle. From a physical standpoint, the differences between the original Eagle and the new iteration couldn’t be starker.

Baltimore Eagle, gay news, Washington Blade

Part of the new Sports Bar at the Eagle. (Photo by Bob Ford)

The previous Baltimore Eagle consisted of a gritty, long narrow space that, aside from a small leather store above a staircase in the rear, was confined to the ground floor. The extensive reconstruction of the building, which cost $1.7 million, has dramatically increased the area of the original footprint and added a full-use second floor. It will have a state-of-the-art air conditioning system among its myriad improvements.

From a thematic standpoint, the Baltimore Eagle retains and enhances its leather identity and vibe while adding features that will appeal to a broader community.

The popular outdoor courtyard that offered a respite from the often crowded and stuffy air inside the old bar will continue to be a facet of the new establishment. The courtyard with its own bar will have many improvements according to management and is expected to be ready for use this spring.

Inside the front entrance on heavily travelled Charles Street—a main artery that runs north though the city—sits the Sports Bar with several flat screen TVs.  There are also open spaces for casual dining with “gastro-pub” inspired lunch and dinner menus and custom catering by European-trained Master Chef Ed Scholly with his 26 years of culinary experience. A DJ booth from which an eclectic mix of music will be played is situated in that space.

Baltimore Eagle, gay news, Washington Blade

Part of the Eagle Sports Bar including a new DJ booth. (Photo by Bob Ford)

Outside the Sports Bar is a sitting area and lounge. Along the wall there is a display case containing a variety of leather-related memorabilia and artifacts. That area also includes a pansexual restroom.

Additionally, on the street level is an exclusive Code Bar whereby only those in leather or fetish gear will be admitted. This area, with a garage-themed décor, has its own DJ set-up.

“For those who are concerned about having a dark cruise bar, we will encompass that,” explains Charles King, the general manager.

A package goods store is located on the ground level where the entrance to the original Eagle stood.

In a dramatic departure from the old Eagle there is a Moulin Rouge-inspired cabaret/nightclub space on the upper floor called Nest. This includes a stage with professional digital video projection and sound that can be used for entertainment, film festivals and special events.

Baltimore Eagle, gay news, Washington Blade

Part of the Nest area, second floor of the new Baltimore Eagle. (Photo by Charles King)

Management promises regular dance parties bringing the Montreal and European dance music scene to Nest and perhaps the occasional Hippo Retro Dance Party. It is also suitable for weddings, banquets and other celebrations.   

Nest has a bar of its own as well as a patio. On this level, another set of restrooms is located, but they are separated by gender. In addition, there is a leather and fetish store as well as an erotic art gallery.

The successful end to this arduous journey is not lost on partner John Gasser, who oversees the package goods store operations as well as administration.

“With gay bars shutting their doors here and across the country, people told us we were crazy to reopen one, hence the name of our corporation, 4 Crazy Guys. Really!” Gasser told the Blade.

“What has given us the most confidence in this project and Baltimore in particular has been the incredible community support and the many volunteers who have generously given freely of their time and various areas of expertise — far too many to start telling you about them all. It is they who have helped us make it possible for the Baltimore Eagle to soar again and even higher. I am inspired, personally deeply grateful, and humbled.”

Baltimore Eagle, gay news, Washington Blade

A wall inside the Eagle’s newly decorated Sports Bar. (Photo by Bob Ford)

For more information about the Baltimore Eagle and upcoming events, visit thebaltimoreeagle.com and the Facebook page.

Baltimore Eagle, gay news, Washington Blade

Items in the Eagle’s new memorabilia display case. (Photo by Bob Ford)

Frederick Pride, gay news, Washington Blade watermark
Local
Frederick Center seeks public funding
City officials launch LGBT youth house
Comings & Goings
Transgender journalist challenges Bob Marshall in Va. House
Interior Dept. awards D.C. $50,000 grant for LGBT historic sites
Md. advocates expect ‘relatively quiet’ legislative session
h_ed_spires_460x470_courtesy_yale_law_school_veterans_legal_services_clinic watermark
National
Air Force upgrades 91-year-old gay veteran’s discharge
Kerry issues formal ‘lavender scare’ apology
Five dead in Fort Lauderdale airport shooting
Charge dropped against Fla. man accused of threatening gays
New year, new wave of anti-LGBT bills in state legislatures
Judge blocks rule against anti-trans health care discrimination
Obama, gay news, Washington Blade watermark
World
10 ways Obama promoted LGBT rights abroad
Taiwan poised to legalize same-sex marriage
Cuban LGBT activist prevented from leaving country
Kerry highlights LGBT rights in exit memo
LGBT community accused of plotting coup against Gambian president
Denmark no longer considers transgender people mentally ill
Barack Obama, United States of America, White House, Democratic Party, Citizens Medal, gay news, Washington Blade watermark
Opinions
The grownup is leaving the building
Beware the sex police in Trump’s America
Celebrating the joy of Carrie Fisher, Debbie Reynolds
Mayor Bowser: Veto Paid Leave Act to force better bill
We must fight Trump’s Muslim registry
We must stand together in 2017
monique_screenshot_460_by_470 watermark
Arts & Entertainment
Mo’Nique blasts Kim Burrell for anti-gay sermon
Boy George is new face of Dior Homme’s spring campaign
Baltimore Eagle set to take flight
QUEERY: Dawn Shafer
‘OITNB’ actress Samira Wiley recounts romantic proposal story
Vivica A. Fox apologizes to LGBT community for strip club comments
© Copyright Brown, Naff, Pitts Omnimedia, Inc. 2017. All rights reserved.
Washington Blade Newsletter

Signup!

Get our top stories emailed to you every Thursday and specials offers from our partners.

Close this popup