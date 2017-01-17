Jughead is no longer asexual in CW’s ‘Riverdale’

Jughead, best friend of the title character in Archie Comics, officially came out as asexual in “Jughead No. 4” last year, but in the CW reboot “Riverdale” his sexuality will be straight.

Cole Sprouse, 24, portrays Jughead in the upcoming series and told Hollywood Life his character is no longer asexual.

“Jughead will have romances with women … and burgers, but at the end of the day, I still had to do my job,” Sprouse says. However, the actor says he will be “fighting for this pretty heavily.”

“Asexuality is not one of those things in my research that is so understood at face value and I think maybe the development of that narrative could also be something very interesting and very unique and still resonate with people, and not step on anyone’s toes,” Sprouse says.

In an interview with MTV, Sprouse went on that he is open to having season one be the gateway to exploring Jughead’s sexuality.

“If season one is one of those events or something like that needs to happen in season one for Jughead to eventually realize that kind of narrative, I’d love to play with that too,” Sprouse says.

“Riverdale” premieres Thursday, Jan. 26 at 9 p.m. on CW.