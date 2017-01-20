January 20, 2017 at 5:58 pm EST | by Chris Johnson
LGBT page zapped from Trump White House website

The LGBT page has been removed from the White House website.

The newly revamped White House website on President Trump’s first day in office has removed the page the Obama administration maintained on LGBT issues, invoking the ire of LGBT advocates.

Numerous social media posts on Friday pointed out after Trump’s inauguration the LGBT page, formerly found at whitehouse.gov/lgbt, is no longer there. The entire White House website has been scrubbed of any use of the LGBT acronym.

The new website appears to have transmitted over many of the policy positions found during the presidential election on the Trump campaign website, which, unlike that of Hillary Clinton, didn’t contain a page on LGBT rights.

Similarly, the website for the Department of Labor has removed a report on Advancing LGBT Workplace Rights, according to the Human Rights Campaign.

LGBT advocates pounced on the LGBT removal from the White House website, warning the omission must not foretell the rolling back of LGBT rights under a Trump administration.

Chad Griffin, president of the Human Rights Campaign, said in a statement the removal contradicts the remarks Trump delivered moments earlier in his inauguration speech.

“Moments ago, President Trump pledged to serve all Americans, while simultaneously scrubbing every mention of LGBTQ people from the White House website. The Department of Labor’s crucial report on worker rights has also disappeared,” Griffin said. “If President Trump truly believes in uniting the country, now is the time to make clear whether he will be an ally to the LGBTQ community in our struggle for full equality. We are prepared to do whatever it takes to protect our community and our progress.”

Rachel Tiven, CEO of Lambda Legal, said the removal of the White House webpage on LGBT issues is an attempt by the new president to place LGBT back in the closet.

“Donald Trump has already nominated a startlingly antigay cabinet, and erasing us from the White House website signals how he truly feels about LGBT people and everyone living with HIV,” Tiven said. “Donald Trump is already sending a clear signal that he has no intention of serving as the president of all Americans. He should know that Lambda Legal is watching the administration’s every move, and will fight him at every turn.”

The newly installed White House press staff didn’t immediately respond to the Washington Blade’s request to comment on the removal and whether the page will be restored, nor the Labor Department in response to the removal of the LGBT page on its website.

Chris Johnson is Chief Political & White House Reporter for the Washington Blade. Johnson attends the daily White House press briefings and is a member of the White House Correspondents' Association. Follow Chris

